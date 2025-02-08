Rotterdam 2025 SF: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (8) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: February 08, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will look to keep his campaign to win his first title in 2025 alive when he takes on eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the 2025 ABN Amro Open. This is only Alcaraz's second event in 2025, having played the Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets in a high-profile quarterfinal clash.

At Rotterdam, the World No. 3 began his campaign against home favorite Botic van de Zandschulp, who handed the Spaniard a defeat at the US Open last year in one of the season's biggest upsets. The first-round match proved tricky for Alcaraz, but the top seed managed to keep his composure and win in three sets, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-1.

Since then, the Spaniard has had smooth sailing. In the second round, he registered a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori in the next round. He kept up the momentum, securing a similar victory over countryman Pedro Martinez in the quarterfinals.

Hubert Hurkacz has had an underwhelming season so far. Even though he was part of the Polish team that reached the final of the United Cup, Hurkacz lost three of his five matches, including the final tie against Taylor Fritz. At the Australian Open, despite being the 18th seed, he lost in the second against Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

At the ABN Amro Open, the eighth seed began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Flavio Cobolli. He secured a win via retirement in the next round against Jiri Lehecka, as the Czech player withdrew from the match in the second set. In the quarterfinal, the Polish player played a three-set thriller against fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev, winning 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Alcaraz has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Hurkacz. The last time these two players met each other, the Spaniard won 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -500 TBD TBD Hubert Hurkacz +340 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

The previous three matches between Alcaraz and Hurkacz have been on hardcourts. In their last encounter in Cincinnati in 2023, the Spaniard won 67 percent of the service points and 35 percent of the return points. Meanwhile, the Pole won 65 percent of the service points and 33 percent of the return points.

While first serve was more potent for Hurkacz who won 74 percent of the first serve points, Alcaraz won 65 percent of his second serve points. However, breakpoint conversion was a problem for the Spaniard as he could convert only one of the eleven opportunities he created.

In the upcoming match, Alcaraz has to keep his serving numbers up and clinch the breakpoint opportunities more effectively. Meanwhile, Hurkacz needs to alter his return positions, to be more effective during the Spaniard's service games. Overall, the top seed will have a slight advantage.

Pick- Alcaraz to win in three sets

