Rotterdam 2025: Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Fixture: (5) Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: February 04, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Holger Rune in action in the Davis Cup tie against Serbia- Source: Getty

Fifth seed Holger Rune will face Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam on Tuesday, 4 February.

Both players are in decent form, as Holger Rune helped his team, Denmark, win a Davis Cup tie against Serbia a few days back. 21-year-old Rune lost the first rubber against Hamad Medjedovic 6-2, 3-6, 1-6 but won the doubles rubber and the reverse singles against Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4.

At the Australian Open, World No. 14 Rune had reached the fourth round after winning some tough battles against Zhizhen Zhang, Matteo Berrettini and Miomir Kecmanovic, before losing against the World No. 1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner in four sets.

On the other hand, World No. 34 Sonego will be making his first appearance since reaching his career's first Grand Slam Quarterfinal at the Australian Open, where he lost to Ben Shelton.

The Italian had reached the last eight at Melbourne Park last month, after earning wins against Stan Wawrinka, Joao Fonseca, Fabian Marozsan and Learner Tien. The 29-year-old has a 6-3 win-loss record this season so far.

Lorenzo Sonego in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Holger Rune leads Lorenzo Sonego 2-0 in their head-to-head record. He won their first meeting at the Moselle Open in 2021 in three sets 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4. They met again at the Sofia Open in 2022, and once again Lorenzo took the first set in a tie-break, but the Dane won the next two sets 6-4, 6-3.

Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Holger Rune TBD TBD TBD Lorenzo Sonego TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Holger Rune is making his third appearance at the event. In his previous two appearances, he managed to win the first-round matches but lost the second round both times.

The former World No. 4 has not won any ATP title since winning the Bavarian Open on the clay court of Munich in April 2023, so he would be eager to end his title drought in 2025.

Rune's morale would be high after winning the Davis Cup matches on Saturday and he would also have a psychological edge against his opponent due to better head-to-head record.

Meanwhile, Sonego is making his fourth appearance at the ABN Amro Open, and he has never won a match in Rotterdam. He lost to Tommy Paul in 2021, Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2023 and Grigor Dimitrov in 2024.

Interestingly, Sonego failed to win a single set in his previous three appearances in Rotterdam. But he had not lost to Holger Rune in straight sets in both of their previous meetings, so this match could also be decided in the third set.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets

