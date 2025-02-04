Rotterdam 2025: Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego
Date: February 04, 2025
Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: €2,401,550
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego preview
Fifth seed Holger Rune will face Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam on Tuesday, 4 February.
Both players are in decent form, as Holger Rune helped his team, Denmark, win a Davis Cup tie against Serbia a few days back. 21-year-old Rune lost the first rubber against Hamad Medjedovic 6-2, 3-6, 1-6 but won the doubles rubber and the reverse singles against Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4.
At the Australian Open, World No. 14 Rune had reached the fourth round after winning some tough battles against Zhizhen Zhang, Matteo Berrettini and Miomir Kecmanovic, before losing against the World No. 1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner in four sets.
On the other hand, World No. 34 Sonego will be making his first appearance since reaching his career's first Grand Slam Quarterfinal at the Australian Open, where he lost to Ben Shelton.
The Italian had reached the last eight at Melbourne Park last month, after earning wins against Stan Wawrinka, Joao Fonseca, Fabian Marozsan and Learner Tien. The 29-year-old has a 6-3 win-loss record this season so far.
Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head
Holger Rune leads Lorenzo Sonego 2-0 in their head-to-head record. He won their first meeting at the Moselle Open in 2021 in three sets 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4. They met again at the Sofia Open in 2022, and once again Lorenzo took the first set in a tie-break, but the Dane won the next two sets 6-4, 6-3.
Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction
Holger Rune is making his third appearance at the event. In his previous two appearances, he managed to win the first-round matches but lost the second round both times.
The former World No. 4 has not won any ATP title since winning the Bavarian Open on the clay court of Munich in April 2023, so he would be eager to end his title drought in 2025.
Rune's morale would be high after winning the Davis Cup matches on Saturday and he would also have a psychological edge against his opponent due to better head-to-head record.
Meanwhile, Sonego is making his fourth appearance at the ABN Amro Open, and he has never won a match in Rotterdam. He lost to Tommy Paul in 2021, Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2023 and Grigor Dimitrov in 2024.
Interestingly, Sonego failed to win a single set in his previous three appearances in Rotterdam. But he had not lost to Holger Rune in straight sets in both of their previous meetings, so this match could also be decided in the third set.
Pick: Rune to win in three sets