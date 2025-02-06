Match Details

Fixture: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [Q] Mattia Bellucci

Date: February 7, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mattia Bellucci preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mattia Bellucci will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO Open being played in Rotterdam.

Tsitsipas, the sixth seed this year, came into the event fresh off early exits from the Australian Open and the United Cup. He began the year with a win and a loss at the United Cup, but his win-loss dropped to 1-2 after his first-round loss to Alex Michelsen in Melbourne.

Here in Rotterdam, the Greek player has fought his way to victories over Harold Mayot and Tallon Griekspoor and will look to build on those performances.

Bellucci beat Daniil Medvedev in his last match. (Source: Getty)

Bellucci, meanwhile, has already won four matches this week, including two in the qualification rounds. None, however, would even come close to his 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 dismissal of Daniil Medvedev in his last match.

With a top-10 win under his belt, the Italian will come into the contest high on confidence. His run has seen the season’s win-loss go into the positive at 3-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mattia Bellucci head-to-head

Tsitsipas and Bellucci have never crossed paths on Tour before, so the current head-to-head between them stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mattia Bellucci odds

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mattia Bellucci prediction

Tsitsipas will be the favorite to win on paper. (Source: Getty)

Given the huge gulf in world rankings and the level of experience, Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the favorite to win on paper. He, however, will need to watch out for his opponent’s aggressive ball-striking.

Mattia Bellucci has always possessed the raw power needed to hit opponents off the court. It’s his newfound mental fortitude that has been key to his recent success. Against Medvedev, the Italian was winning nearly 60% of the return points and holding his own at key junctures — saving 11 of 12 breakpoints and converting three of eight.

His serve has also held up well, winning him well over 75% of the points. If he can keep those sort of numbers up, Tsitsipas may find the going tough.

The quick indoor conditions rewards risk-takers and Tsitsipas will know that pretty well. The Greek can dictate rallies with his big forehand but the backhand remains a problem and he will have to come in with a solid strategy to tackle his opponent’s power.

Unless Tsitsipas can find ways to push Mattia on the backfoot, he could find himself at risk of another early exit.

Prediction: Bellucci to win in two tight sets

