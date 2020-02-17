Rotterdam Open 2020: Gael Monfils defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime to defend his title

Gaël Monfils

Gaël Monfils has become unstoppable as he picked up his second title in two weeks to establish a new-found dominance on the tour. After winning the third edition of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier last week, Monfils entered the Rotterdam Open 2020 as the defending champion and went on to successfully retain the title, defeating hapless Canadian teenager, Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The third-seeded player at Rotterdam, Monfils did not drop a single set coming into the finals at the Ahoy Rotterdam and against Aliassime, the Frenchman had it far too easy. The young Canadian who showed promise in the course of the season's first ATP 500 event is on the quest of his first ATP Senior career title. However, it was absolutely not his day as Monfils was in ruthless form and battered the youngster before racing to victory, 6-2, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

The Frenchman did not even have to break into a sweat as he dominated the Canadian from the get-go. Without the card of experience on his side, Aliassime who was contesting in his fourth ATP Tour final looked nervous. Out of the four, three were played in 2019 and he had lost in each one of them. Sadly, the fourth encounter did not offer a different narrative either as Monfils attacked the Aliassime serve from the beginning.

The fit as a fiddle World No. 9 player from France is currently enjoying a sensational run of form. It is no mean feat picking up titles two weeks in a row and with such supreme dominance. In the closing moments of the second set, Auger-Aliassime had attempted a comeback but it was too late already. Swatting away the brief scare, Monfils regained composure and went about with his business comfortably, successfully winning the Rotterdam Open 2020 and most importantly, defending his title in straight sets.