Rotterdam Open 2020: Grigor Dimitrov vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, match preview and prediction

Grigor Dimitrov has had tough luck with the draws this season.

Playing as the fourth seed at the 2020 Rotterdam Open, Grigor Dimitrov is set to take on Felix Auger Aliassime in the second round match, after having beaten Denis Shapovalov in the opening encounter.

Dimitrov has had underwhelming campaigns in his last couple of tournaments, having lost in the first and second rounds in Montpelier and Melbourne respectively.

Felix Auger Aliassime has had a slew of poor performances in 2020

The only silver lining for Dimitrov here is possibly the poor form of his oppenent for the day. Auger-Alliassime made a horror start to 2020 with poor losses at the ATP Cup.

It looked like he had put that past him with a semifinal run in Adelaide, but poor form came back to haunt him and the slew of poor results continued. And now he has a big task at hand taking on a world-class opponent, who has had some promising results off late.

It will be a big test of the young Canadian's character on Wednesday, and it will be interesting to see the way that he approaches the match.

Dimitrov will throw all sorts of shots at Auger-Aliassime to test his resolve.

Dimitrov will come out all guns blazing as he has in a few of his matches earlier this year. Things have worked for him more often than not and he has found his best tennis when required the most.

He continues to have the occasional slips, but that's because Dimitrov always looks to reinvent his style and throw a different ball at the opponents every single time. Sometimes it misfires, but when it works, which is often, there is no winning against him.

It is bound to be a tough outing for the young Canadian, who himself is susceptible to being too one dimensional with his game at times. To be able to stand a chance, he will need to do a lot better than that.

Prediction: Dimitrov to win in two tight sets.