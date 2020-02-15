Rotterdam Open 2020, Semifinals: Gael Monfils vs Filip Krajinovic | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Gael Monfils

Third-seeded Frenchman, Gael Monfils is enjoying quite the unstoppable run as he cruised into the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open 2020, defeating Dan Evans, 7-6(5), 6-2. The defending champion at Rotterdam is on a seven-match winning streak and will take on Serbian Filip Krajinovic in the semis.

The World No. 9, Monfils, is producing some spectacular tennis and completely thrilled the audience at the Ahoy Rotterdam during his quarter-final encounter. Although British hopeful Dan Evans put up a stiff fight against Monfils, eventually it was the defending champion who had the last laugh as he won in straight sets.

Filip Krajinovic

On the other hand, Serbian Filip Krajinovic has not dropped a single set in the tournament and has developed quite the prowess at playing on indoor hardcourts. He upset seventh seed Andrey Rublev 7-6(2), 6-4 to make it to the semis against Monfils.

Given how brilliantly the French seed is playing, it will surely be an intense match, full of gruelling rallies. It remains to be seen if Monfils can remain on track to defend his title at Rotterdam or Krajinovic causes the big upset.

Date: February 10 - 16, 2020

Tournament: 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,013,855

Time: [3] Gael Monfils vs Filip Krajinovic on Centre Court at approx. 12:00 AM IST on February 16, 2020

Where to watch Rotterdam Open 2020?

India - The singles action will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live streaming details for Rotterdam Open 2020

The Rotterdam Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rotterdam Open 2020 website will also show the live scores.