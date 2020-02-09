Rotterdam Open 2020: Where to watch and live stream details

Daniil Medvedev

The biggest indoor tennis tournament in the first half of the year, the 47th edition of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament which is better known as the Rotterdam Open 2020 will take place from February 10-16 at the Rotterdam Ahoy. With eight players from the top 16 of the ATP Tour eager to begin their campaign here, things are looking extremely exciting. Leading the way will be 2019 US Open finalist and hard court-specialist, Daniil Medvedev.

The Rotterdam Open served as the crucial tournament where Roger Federer reclaimed his World No. 1 ranking in 2017. It has always been the haunt of the top players in the circuit and this year is no different. There are several big names coming into Rotterdam and of them perhaps, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Denis Shapovalov crowd the tournament-favourites list. There is also defending champion Gael Monfils, David Goffin, Filip Krajinovic, Roberto Bautista-Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta in the mix.

All eyes will be on Daniil Medvedev for sure as he will try to find his usual dominant form on the hardcourt turf after suffering a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open 2020. Seeded number one, the Russian is the clear favourite but he will have a lot of challenges to overcome. The upcoming week promises a lot of tense tennis action coming our way from the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Here's all you need to know about the

Rotterdam Open 2020:

Date: February 10 - 16, 2020

Tournament: 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: € 2,013,855

Where to watch Rotterdam Open 2020?

India - There will be no TV broadcast for this tournament here.

Live streaming details for Rotterdam Open 2020

The Rotterdam Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rotterdam Open 2020 website will also show the live scores.