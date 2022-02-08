Rotterdam Open 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur vs Mackenzie McDonald.

Date: 9 February, 2022.

Tournament: Rotterdam Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: €1,208,315.

Alex de Minaur vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

de Minaur at the 2022 Australian Open.

World No. 34 Alex de Minaur will take on American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2022 Rotterdam Open on Wednesday.

de Minaur handed former World No.7 David Goffin a 6-0, 6-3 beatdown in their first-round clash. The Australian was completely dominant in the opening set, though his opponent put up a fight towards the end. de Minaur needed four set points to clinch the set.

The second set was a little more competitive as Goffin secured his first break of the match in the third game, converting on his seventh break point. But he couldn't hold on to his lead as he immediately lost his serve in the next game. de Minaur once again secured a break of serve towards the end of the set and closed out the match.

The 22-year old has been playing well this year, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open prior to the tournament. It was his first time doing so in Melbourne and the second time at a Grand Slam. He even performed quite well in the ATP Cup at the start of the year, winning two of his three group ties.

Mackenzie McDonald at the 2022 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie McDonald kicked off his Rotterdam Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over eighth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili. The American was favored to win the contest as his opponent is going through a bit of a rough patch, having not recorded a win since the Vienna Open in October 2021.

McDonald's start to the season has been pretty average, as he hasn't been past the second round in any of the tournaments he has competed in so far. He'll be looking to break that trend in his upcoming match.

Alex de Minaur vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

The two have faced off once before, with de Minaur leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their only encounter 1-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0 at the 2018 Shenzhen Open.

Alex de Minaur vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Considering their recent form, de Minaur enters this contest as the favorite to win. The Australian has performed well this year and his only losses have been against Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, both top 10 players.

de Minaur's court coverage remains as impressive as ever. His ability to turn around points despite being on the backfoot is remarkable. The Australian's groundstrokes are pretty solid and he's got a reliable serve as well.

McDonald plays quite well from the baseline and is also quick around the court. He doesn't have the tools to overpower his opponents through his groundstrokes, but the Australian isn't too much of a hard hitter either.

de Minaur hasn't lost to anyone ranked lower than him this year. While McDonald is a strong competitor, this should be another straightforward match for the 22-year-old.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

