Rotterdam Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head and prediction

Fixture: (6) Cameron Norrie vs Ugo Humbert

Tournament: Rotterdam Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hard

Prize money: €1,208,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Cameron Norrie vs Ugo Humbert preview

Cameron Norrie is yet to win a match in 2022

Sixth seed Cameron Norrie will take on Ugo Humbert in the first round of the 2022 Rotterdam Open.

Following an impressive 2021 season in which he won the Indian Wells Masters and competed at the ATP Finals, the Brit was expected to kick on this year.

However, he has yet to win a match in 2022. Norrie started his season at the ATP Cup, where he was Britain's highest-ranked player. But he lost all three of his singles matches to Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz.

The 26-year-old then headed to the Australian Open as the 12th seed. He was beaten convincingly by Sebastian Korda in the first round.

He now heads to Rotterdam eager to put his early season woes behind him and finally notch up a win.

Ugo Humbert also began his season at the ATP Cup. He made a great start to the tournament as he stunned World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in his opening singles match. However, the 23-year-old lost his next two matches to Matteo Berrettini and Alex de Minaur.

The Frenchman's struggles continued at the Australian Open, where he was beaten by Richard Gasquet in the first round. The two faced off once again at the Open Sud de France, with Gasquet prevailing in three sets.

Humbert now heads to Rotterdam in desperate need of some victories.

Cameron Norrie vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Ugo Humbert leads the head-to-head 1-0, having beaten Norrie 6-1, 6-3 in the opening round of the 2019 Lyon Open.

Cameron Norrie vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Both players are low on confidence and will be looking to snap their poor run of results.

Norrie is primarily a counterpuncher who is quick around the court and steady from the baseline. He does not have too many weapons, but he makes up for that by fighting for every point.

Humbert, on the other hand, is an aggressive baseliner who likes to make use of his big serve and forehand to dominate the rallies. He will step out looking to take control of the points against Norrie, who will be content to let the Frenchman do most of the hard-hitting.

Ultimately, the Brit's defence might just be too solid for the Frenchman.

Prediction: Norrie to win in three sets

