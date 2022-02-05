Rotterdam Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Hubert Hurkacz vs (WC) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Tournament: Rotterdam Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hard

Prize money: €1,208,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview

Hurkacz will be keen on starting the Rotterdam Open strongly

Fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on wildcard Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round of the 2022 Rotterdam Open.

The Pole started his season strongly, heping Poland reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup. He won all of his singles matches in the group stages, beating Aristotelis Thanos, Aleksandre Metreveli and Diego Schwartzman. However, Hurkacz lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals.

The Pole headed to the Australian Open high on confidence and won his first-round match against Egor Gerasimov in four sets. However, he fell to a shock defeat by Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

He will look to get his season back on track in Rotterdam.

Tsonga, meanwhile, is making his way back from injury. His first tournament of the year was a Challenger event in Quimper. He beat Marc-Andrea Huesler in the first round before losing to Alexander Muller in the second.

The Frenchman then competed in the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. He defeated Polish qualifier Kacper Zuk in the first round, but lost to fifth seed Filip Krajinovic in the second round.

He too will be hoping to kickstart his season at Rotterdam.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



No. 5 seed Krajinovic comes through 6-4 7-6 against 2019 champ Tsonga to make the Montpellier quarter-finals!



@OpenSuddeFrance Too goodNo. 5 seed Krajinovic comes through 6-4 7-6 against 2019 champ Tsonga to make the Montpellier quarter-finals! Too good 👏No. 5 seed Krajinovic comes through 6-4 7-6 against 2019 champ Tsonga to make the Montpellier quarter-finals!@OpenSuddeFrance https://t.co/Wq2uBhH1GC

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga head-to-head

Hurkacz and Tsonga will be meeting for the first time, so their head-to-head is locked at 0-0. The winner of the match will take on either Lorenzo Musetti or Mikael Ymer in the second round.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga prediction

Hurkacz will be the heavy favorite to win the match, but Tsonga should not be written off. The Frenchman has a huge serve and strong forehand and performs well on hardcourt, having won 316 out of 466 matches on the surface.

Tsonga may not be the same player he once was but he is still capable of troubling the best on his day.

Hurkacz, meanwhile, will rely on his own powerful serve and backhand to move Tsonga around the court. He cannot afford to be passive and let the Frenchman dictate the points. Hurkacz is also quite competent at the net and will look to move forward at every opportunity.

Tsonga is much more experienced than Hurkacz, but the Pole is in much better form and should not have too much trouble advancing to the second round.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram