Rotterdam Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ilya Ivashka.

Date: 10 February 2022.

Tournament: Rotterdam Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: €1,117,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Australian Open

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the 2022 Rotterdam Open on Thursday.

Tsitsipas earned a hard fought 7-5, 6-7(1), 6-4 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to kick off his challenge in Rotterdam. The first set featured multiple breaks of serve, with neither player being able to seize the advantage. With the Spaniard serving to stay in the set at 5-6, the World No. 4 managed to break his serve to clinch the opening set.

The second set played out quite differently, with the duo conceding serve just once. However, Tsitsipas played a disastrous tie-break to lose the set. In the decider, the Greek managed to break Davidovich Fokina's serve in the seventh game and that sealed the match in his favor.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



No. 1 seed



#abnamrowtt MasterfulNo. 1 seed @steftsitsipas battles past Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-7 6-4 and moves into the 2nd round in Rotterdam! Masterful 👌No. 1 seed @steftsitsipas battles past Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-7 6-4 and moves into the 2nd round in Rotterdam!#abnamrowtt https://t.co/N16zUCdOxp

Tsitsipas enters the tournament on the heels of another successful showing at the Australian Open, where he reached the semifinals.

Ilya Ivashka at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

Ilya Ivashka won his first match of the year after he defeated Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round. The Belarusian was injured at the start of the season and did not compete in any of the tournaments in Australia.

He played his first match of the year at last week's Open Sud de France, but lost to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets. But Ivashka couldn't have asked for a better opponent than Harris in Rotterdam, as the South African is going through a rough patch himself. With a win under his belt, Ivashka will look to gather some much-needed momentum.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the pair, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Cup

Tsitsipas will be favored to win this contest given his superior ranking and accomplishments. However, he was not at his best during his first-round match and had to dig deep to win.

Ivashka wasn't really tested against Harris, but will have to maintain a high level if he hopes to challenge the Greek. The World No. 48 will depend heavily on his serve, especially on the fast indoor courts in Rotterdam.

Tsitsipas has all the momentum going into this clash. Ivashka, on the other hand, will be playing only his third match of the year.

The Belarusian had a career-best season in 2021, winning his maiden title and making his debut in the the top 50 of the ATP rankings. However, injuries have prevented him from playing at the same level this season. If he manages to tap into his form from last year, he could challenge his opponent. Otherwise, it will probably be a comfortable win for Tsitsipas.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala