Rotterdam Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: 12 February 2022

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2022

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,117,900

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Top seed Stefanos Tsisipas takes on qualifier Jiri Lehecka in the semifinals of the 2022 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Saturday.

Tsitsipas started the year with low expectations, recovering from an elbow injury that kept him out of the end of the 2021 season. The Greek, however, made a big splash on his return to the tour, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Tsitsipas' run in Rotterdam has been solid so far. After outlasting Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets, the 23-year-old defeated Ilya Ivashka and Alex de Minaur in succession to reach the semis.

Jiri Lehecka, meanwhile, has been the surprise package of the tournament. The Czech turned heads by taking down Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 32, and he hasn't looked back since.

Jiri Lehecka at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals

Lehecka has grown from strength to strength as the tournament has progressed. The 20-year-old defeated US Open quarterfinalist Botic van de Zandschulp in three sets, and then got past Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 on Friday to book his place in the final four.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

The semifinal in Rotterdam is the first match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jiri Lehecka, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas hititng a forehand

Given his superior form and ranking, Stefanos Tsitsipas goes into the semifinal encounter as the overwhelming favorite.

The Greek put to bed any concerns regarding his elbow and overall fitness with his deep run at the Australian Open. His performance at Rotterdam has only reinforced his comfort level; Tsitsipas has overcome all three of his opponents so far by playing his usual brand of tennis.

The 23-year-old's aggressive baseline hitting and powerful serve have proven to be weapons on the Dutch courts, and are likely to help him on the final weekend too.

On the basis of pure momentum, Jiri Lehecka does stand a chance to cause another upset. But the occasion could get to him sooner or later, and in Tsitsipas he is up against a player whose strengths significantly outweigh his own.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid