Rotterdam Open 2022 today's results: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime through to quarterfinals

Second-round matches at the 2022 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam kicked off on Thursday. Three of the top four seeds were in action and each booked a place in the final eight of the tournament.

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Ilya Ivashka, and defending champion Andrey Rublev defeated Kwon Soon-woo. Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the high-profile match of the night.

Here are the major results from Day 4 of the 2022 Rotterdam Open:

Auger-Aliassime downs Murray in straight-sets

Felix Auger-Aliassime had a routine 6-3, 6-4 win against his vastly experienced opponent Andy Murray. The Canadian was handed a potentially tricky draw against Murray, who had just defeated Montpellier champion Alexander Bublik in the first round.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt



What a performance that was from our 2020 finalist, ending with a 6-3 6-4 win over Andy Murray.



Auger-Aliassime advances into Friday’s quarterfinals. #abnamrowtt Fabulous Felix.What a performance that was from our 2020 finalist, ending with a 6-3 6-4 win over Andy Murray.Auger-Aliassime advances into Friday’s quarterfinals. Fabulous Felix. 🙌What a performance that was from our 2020 finalist, ending with a 6-3 6-4 win over Andy Murray. 🔥 Auger-Aliassime advances into Friday’s quarterfinals. 🍁 #abnamrowtt https://t.co/e7uEcoi7Fg

Auger-Aliassime, however, looked dominant throughout the match and quelled any challenge thrown at him. The 21-year-old has been solid over the past few months and is one of the top contenders to win his first ATP title in the Dutch city this week.

Tsitsipas comfortably gets past Ivashka

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas asserted his dominance and good form as he defeated Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-1 to make it to the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas showed no signs of fatigue despite a nervy three-set encounter in the first round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt



“I’ve built something here. It brings back good memories. Tsitsipas is enjoying his week at the #abnamrowtt “I’ve built something here. It brings back good memories. @RichardKrajicek believed in me. He gave me the opportunity to test my tennis in 2017. I assume he saw something and wanted to reward that. It’s beautiful to see.” Tsitsipas is enjoying his week at the #abnamrowtt.“I’ve built something here. It brings back good memories. @RichardKrajicek believed in me. He gave me the opportunity to test my tennis in 2017. I assume he saw something and wanted to reward that. It’s beautiful to see.” https://t.co/jzw09Ru4pr

After a tricky elbow injury and operation at the end of last year, the Greek proved his worth at the Australian Open by making the last four. After reaching the semifinals in Rotterdam last year, the 24-year-old will be hungry to win the title this time around.

Rublev cruises into the quarterfinals

Second seed Andrey Rublev eased past Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 6-3. The Russian, who has emerged as one of the most reliable best-of-three players over the past few years, will be eyeing the defense of his title this week. The conditions in Rotterdam suit Rublev's power-packed game.

Lehecka causes second upset of the week over Van De Zandschulp

Qualifier and World No. 137 Jiri Lehecka has proved to be the surprise package of the tournament so far, as he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final eight in the Dutch city.

Lehecka showed impressive grit and determination to fight back after losing the first set comprehensively. The young Czech turned heads across the tennis world after he defeated Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in the first round.

Rotterdam Open 2022: Day 4 results at a glance

(1) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Ilya Ivashka: 6-4, 6-1

(2) Andrey Rublev def. Kwon Soon-woo: 6-3, 6-3

(3) Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Andy Murray: 6-3, 6-4

Jiri Lehecka def. Botic Van De Zandschulp: 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Also Read Article Continues below

Marton Fucsovics def. Tallon Griekspoor: 6-4, 7-6(4)

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala