Round-up of the 2018 ATP Finals round-robin matches
We move to the business end of the Nitto ATP Finals 2018 with the semi-finals scheduled to take place from today. It has been an eventful week of tennis with big-serving Kevin Anderson making it to the semi-finals and in the process becoming the oldest first-time contestant to do so at the age of 32.
Roger Federer, who is making a record 16th appearance at the year-end tournament, made the semi-finals for the 15th time and in the process became the oldest ever to do so at the age of 37.
World Number 1 Novak Djokovic continued his dominating run with a 3-0 win-loss record and in the process kept himself very much in contention to equal Roger Federer's record tally of 6 ATP Finals titles. Young-gun Alexander 'Sascha' Zverev became the youngest player since Juan Martin Del Potro in 2009 to make the semi-finals of the event.
We take a look at the 4 semi-final match-ups in both Singles and Doubles:
#1 Mike Bryan / Jack Sock vs Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares
Scot Jamie Murray and Brazillian Bruno Soares have been in resurgent form at the Nitto ATP Finals, winning all 3 of their round-robin matches and go into the semi-finals against the reigning Wimbledon and US Open Champions with a load of confidence.
Winning the Llodra/Santoro group meant that they would face runner-ups of the Mark Knowles/Daniel Nestor Group - American duo Mike Bryan and Jack Sock. Bryan and Sock are playing in what could possibly be their last ever tournament together as a pair.
This seems likely as Mike's twin Bob is back in training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an injury. After winning their opening 2 matches in their group against Kubot/Melo and Pavic/Marach, they squandered the chance to top their group as they lost their 3rd group match in straight sets to the French pair of Herbert and Mahut.
After winning 2 back-to-back Grand Slams, the duo will look to sign off on a high as Mike Bryan attempts to become the oldest winner if the title at the age of 40.