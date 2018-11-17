Round-up of the 2018 ATP Finals round-robin matches

Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 17 Nov 2018, 12:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Swiss ace Roger Federer will look to extend his winning record at the 2018 Nitto ATP Finals with an unprecedented 7th title

We move to the business end of the Nitto ATP Finals 2018 with the semi-finals scheduled to take place from today. It has been an eventful week of tennis with big-serving Kevin Anderson making it to the semi-finals and in the process becoming the oldest first-time contestant to do so at the age of 32.

Roger Federer, who is making a record 16th appearance at the year-end tournament, made the semi-finals for the 15th time and in the process became the oldest ever to do so at the age of 37.

World Number 1 Novak Djokovic continued his dominating run with a 3-0 win-loss record and in the process kept himself very much in contention to equal Roger Federer's record tally of 6 ATP Finals titles. Young-gun Alexander 'Sascha' Zverev became the youngest player since Juan Martin Del Potro in 2009 to make the semi-finals of the event.

We take a look at the 4 semi-final match-ups in both Singles and Doubles:

#1 Mike Bryan / Jack Sock vs Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares at the Nitto ATP Finals 2018

Scot Jamie Murray and Brazillian Bruno Soares have been in resurgent form at the Nitto ATP Finals, winning all 3 of their round-robin matches and go into the semi-finals against the reigning Wimbledon and US Open Champions with a load of confidence.

Winning the Llodra/Santoro group meant that they would face runner-ups of the Mark Knowles/Daniel Nestor Group - American duo Mike Bryan and Jack Sock. Bryan and Sock are playing in what could possibly be their last ever tournament together as a pair.

This seems likely as Mike's twin Bob is back in training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an injury. After winning their opening 2 matches in their group against Kubot/Melo and Pavic/Marach, they squandered the chance to top their group as they lost their 3rd group match in straight sets to the French pair of Herbert and Mahut.

After winning 2 back-to-back Grand Slams, the duo will look to sign off on a high as Mike Bryan attempts to become the oldest winner if the title at the age of 40.

1 / 4 NEXT