Amanda Anisimova, the 13th seed from the United States, has made quite an impression at Wimbledon this year by reaching the quarterfinals. She beat Linda Noskova in the Round of 16 to book her place in the last eight.

As a result of her performance, the 23-year-old American will break through into the top 10 after Wimbledon is over. Let's take a look at five unknown facts about the latest tennis sensation from the United States.

#5. Amanda Anisimova has an elder sister who played tennis

Anisimova has an elder sister, Maria, who was into tennis from a very young age. Maria played college tennis for the University of Pennsylvania from 2006 to 2009. She was also a part of the college's first doubles pair to reach the college championships.

However, Maria's career in tennis did not take off in the way she would have wanted. Still, she remained an inspiration to Anisimova in the initial stages.

#4. Anisimova's parents migrated from Russia to the United States

Amanda Anisimova's parents migrated to Florida, United States, from Russia in 1998, with the hope of helping their elder daughter Maria make it big in tennis. Amanda was not even born at that time.

However, Maria could not make it big in tennis and as it turned out, Amanda went on to reach great heights as a professional tennis player. She is one of the highest-ranked tennis players in the United States.

#3. Anisimova won the junior US Open title

Anisimova made her debut on the WTA Tour in 2016. She won the junior US Open title in 2017, beating Coco Gauff in the final. Gauff later went on to win the US Open title in 2023.

Amanda Anisimova also became the first woman born in the 21st century to reach a Grand Slam semifinal and quarterfinal. She had a fantastic run at the French Open in 2019, reaching the last four.

#2. Anisimova is a mental health advocate and a keen painter

Anisimova has been a mental health advocate for quite some time now. She took a brief break from tennis to avoid burnout in 2023 and turned to painting to channel her energies.

Anisimova has also lent her presence to a project named "Art for Hope." A few of her paintings, which she made during her break from tennis, were put on display in a gallery in New York.

#1. Anisimova would have chosen to be a surgeon as an alternative career option

If she had not been a tennis player, Amanda Anisimova would have become a surgeon, according to herself. In an interview with the New York Times, she said:

If I didn’t play tennis, I’d want to be a surgeon. Actually what I want to do is go to online college while I’m in my pro career and then go to med school after I finish.”

However, it has turned out to be tennis' gain that Anisimova has chosen it to be her profession.

