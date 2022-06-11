's-Hertogenbosch 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tim van Rijthoven preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tim van Rijthoven

Date: 11 June 2022.

Tournament: Libema Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €648,130.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tim van Rijthoven preview

Second seed Auger-Aliassime will square off against Tim Van Rijthoven in the semifinals of the Libema Open on Saturday.

World No. 9 Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Libema Open grass court tennis tournament with wins over Tallon Greikspoor and Karen Khachanov.

The Canadian was down a break in the first set against Khachanov but played himself into form at the right time to wrestle back the break at 5-4. He also created two set point opportunities at 5-6 but was forced into a tie-break which he eventually won against the big serving Russian.

Auger-Aliassime served flawlessly in the second set and needed only a single break in the seventh game to make up the difference. He ousted the fifth seed in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-4.

Tim Van Rijthoven has been the surprise package of this tournament. The 25-year old has exceeded expectations at the event and has picked up some big scalps en route to the semifinals.

As a preference for homegrown players, the Dutchman was given a wildcard entry in this tournament. He ousted qualifier Matthew Ebden in straight sets in the opening match and then mounted a staggering comeback against 2022 Indian Wells Champion Taylor Fritz to win 6-7(9), 7-5, 6-4.

Van Rijthoven followed it up with a fine victory over Hugo Gaston in straight sets to set up a match against a top 10 player for the very first time in his career.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tim Van Rijthoven head-to-head

Van Rijthoven leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Felix Auger-Aliassime. He defeated the Canadian 7-6(4), 6-3 at the 2016 ITF Canada F1.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tim Van Rijthoven odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -650 +3.5(-105) Over 21.5(-165) Tim van Rijthoven +425 -3.5(-135) Under 21.5(+115)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tim Van Rijthoven prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action on the grass courts

Auger-Aliassime won 85 percent of his first serve points and converted 2 of his 4 break points in the last match. The World No. 8 has won each of his last 5 tiebreaks and looks to make his 11th ATP career final appearance and his third this year. He has also won 6 of his last 7 matches on the grass court.

Van Rijthoven won 95 percent of his first serve points and converted 1 of his 3 break points in the last match. The Dutchman also got 70 percent of his first serves in play. This will be the biggest match of his career as he has never played in the semifinals of an ATP event before.

There's no real pressure on Van Rijthoven and is clearly the underdog. He has a huge serve and has already registered 43 aces in the tournament so far.

Aliassime has performed well in the last few tournaments. He has come out with a strong mental attitude in his matches recently and seems to be finding a way out of pressure situations. His serve and forehand are his biggest weapons.

While this will be a great opportunity for the wildcard to make an impact, Auger-Aliassime is far more experienced and shouldn't have much trouble getting past him.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

