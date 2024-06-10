's-Hertogenbosch 2024: Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jordan Thompson vs (PR) Milos Raonic

Date: June 11, 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Tournament: Libema Open 2024

Venue: Rosmalen, 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Category: ATP 250

Prize Money: €690,135

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic preview

Jordan Thompson at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Jordan Thompson will take on Milos Raonic in the first round of the 2024 Libema Open on Tuesday, June 11.

The early hardcourt swing proved to be quite fruitful for Thompson. He made the semifinals of the Brisbane International, and even ousted Rafael Nadal on his way to the last four. He bowed out in the second round of his home Slam, the Australian Open.

Thompson bounced back from the early exit with back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in Delray Beach and Dallas. His good run of form eventually culminated in his maiden ATP title at the Los Cabos Open, beating Casper Ruud in the final 6-3, 7-6 (4).

However, Thompson's form took a hit after that and he lost in the first round of his next three tournaments. He started the clay swing with a last-eight finish in Houston and reached the second round of the Barcelona Open. He hasn't won a match since then and was eliminated in the opening rounds of the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open.

Injuries have marred Raonic's comeback and he hasn't been able to compete regularly. He captured the first set against Alex de Minaur in the first round of the Australian Open but an injury forced him to retire in the third set.

The Canadian reached the quarterfinals of his next tournament in Rotterdam. He gave Jannik Sinner a tough first in their last eight contest but threw in the towel at the start of the second set due to another injury. He returned to action at the Indian Wells Masters and after beating Sumit Nagal in his opener, he withdrew from the tournament and hasn't competed since then.

Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic head-to-head

The two have split their previous two meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Thompson won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Libema Open in straight sets.

Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jordan Thompson

-155

+1.5 (-400)

Over 23.5 (-120)

Milos Raonic

+120

-1.5 (+260)

Under 23.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic prediction

Milos Raonic at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have their own issues to deal with at the moment. This will be Raonic's first match in over three months. After a start-and-stop season thus far, he will aim to get through this match in one piece. As for Thompson, he arrives at the venue on a four-match losing streak.

Clay isn't his best surface, so he will be eager to start anew on grass. He beat Raonic in the first round here en route to the final last year, before losing to Tallon Griekspoor.

Raonic is no pushover on grass, reaching three finals on the surface, including one at Wimbledon in 2016. His serve remains a huge asset, and he has hit 64 aces across his five matches this year. He's solid from the baseline as well but his movement has declined by a fair margin.

If Raonic is fully healthy, then he has a decent shot at making a winning start to his campaign. Otherwise, despite his poor form, Thompson will be the favorite to win once again.

Pick: Jordan Thompson to win in three sets.

