Saint-Malo 2025 Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Caroline Dolehide vs Manon Leonard, Victoria Mboko vs Olivia Gadecki | L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo

While all eyes are on the Madrid Open 2025, which enters its second week, the W125 tournament in Saint-Malo is also set to run concurrently with it. The tournament will take place from April 28 to May 4. Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka is the star headliner. She opted to compete here after she was sent packing in the first round of the Madrid Open by Lucia Bronzetti.

Ad

Osaka is set to compete outside of the main WTA Tour for the first time since 2015. She's not the only Major champion to make a trip to Saint-Malo in recent years. Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens also competed here in 2023 and won the title as well.

Stephens also advanced to the fourth round of the French Open that year. Osaka will be hoping for a similar outcome. The former World No. 1 will take to the court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, here are the predictions for some of the first-round matches set to take place on Day 1 (Monday, April 28) in Saint-Malo:

Ad

Trending

#1. Caroline Dolehide vs Manon Leonard

Dolehide has an 8-7 record at the WTA level this year. She has a 2-2 record on clay, reaching the second round of the Charleston Open and the Madrid Open. Leonard, meanwhile, has competed in only a couple of matches on clay, both at the qualifying level.

Leonard recently tried her hand at qualifying for the main draw of the Open de Rouen. She beat Dalila Spiteri in the first qualifying round but lost to Fiona Ferro in the final round of qualifiers.

Ad

While Dolehide is dropping down to the Challenger level for the first time this year, Leonard usually shuffles between the ITF circuit and the Challenger field. This will be the latter's third career match against a top 100 player. She has a 1-1 record against them. The American will be the heavy favorite to come through this clash given her opponent's lack of experience in dealing with top players.

Predicted winner: Caroline Dolehide

Ad

#2. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz vs Chloe Paquet

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Parrizas-Diaz has a 6-9 record across all levels this year. She has arrived in Saint Malo on a five-match losing streak, with three of those losses coming on clay. Paquet has a combined 9-15 record across all tours this season. She recently reached the semifinals of the W100 tournament in Madrid (ITF) and lost in the first round of qualifying of the Madrid Open (WTA 1000).

Ad

Parrizas-Diaz leads Paquet 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at an ITF tournament at Grenoble in 2019 in three sets. However, that match was contested on hardcourts.

Parrizas-Diaz was ranked as high as No. 45 in 2022. Paquet peaked at No. 96 last year. Aside from a few weeks around her career-high ranking, she has spent most of her time ranked outside the top 100.

However, the Spaniard has also fallen down the rankings and has lost her last five matches as well. While Parrizas-Diaz has achieved more, her current form suggests that Paquet has a better shot at winning this match.

Ad

Predicted winner: Chloe Paquet

#3. Victoria Mboko vs Olivia Gadecki

Gadecki has a 1-10 record at the qualifying and main draw level on the WTA Tour. She registered her best result of the season at the W100 tournament in Zaragoza earlier this month, a claycourt event. She scored wins over Veronika Podrez, Nina Stojanovic and Anna Siskova before losing to Kaitlin Quevedo in the semifinals.

Canadian teen Mboko scored her first win at the WTA level at this year's Miami Open over Camila Osorio. She gave 10th seed Paula Badosa a tough fight before losing to her in three sets. She was also the star of Canada's Billie Jean King Cup campaign, winning both of her singles matches.

Ad

Mboko has also thrived on the ITF circuit this year. She claimed four successive titles and went on a 22-match losing streak before losing to Raluka Serban in the first round of an ITF tournament in France. She got back on track by winning her next tournament in Porto, her fifth title of the season.

However, all of Mboko's success has come on hardcourts. Gadecki tallied her best result of the season on clay. While the Canadian youngster is yet to prove herself on clay, she's still the favorite to win this match given her results this year.

Ad

Predicted winner: Victoria Mboko

#4. Viktorija Golubic vs Selena Janicijevic

Victorija Golubic at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Golubic has an 8-7 record across all levels this year. A second-round showing at the Transylvania Open has been her best result this season. Janicijevic has compiled a 6-9 record, with a second-round finish at the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota being her best result.

Ad

Golubic is a veteran of the tour and won her second career title on the WTA Tour in November 2024. Janicijevic tallied her first win against a top 100 player in Bogota a few weeks ago. She beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. It marked her first success against a top 100 player after losing her previous five matches against them.

While Janicijevic did have a little breakthrough against a top player, Golubic's wealth of experience makes her the favorite to win this match. She's a decent player on clay and could give her younger rival a lesson or two when they take to the court in Saint-Malo.

Predicted winner: Victorija Golubic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More