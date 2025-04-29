Saint-Malo 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | L'Open 35 De Saint Malo

Match Details

Fixture: (1) McCartney Kessler vs Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah

Date: April 30, 2025

Tournament: L’Open 35 De Saint-Malo 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tennis Club JA, Saint-Malo, France

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Clay (outdoor)

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - WTA TV/WTA Unlocked

McCartney Kessler vs Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah preview

McCartney Kessler at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

The top seed, McCartney Kessler, takes on the local 19-year-old Tiantso Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the second round at Saint-Malo.

Kessler didn’t have a great start to the clay court season as she faced two back-to-back first-round exits in Rouen and Madrid. The American took her opportunity at Saint-Malo and participated in a WTA 125 to gain her confidence back.

She defeated Yaroslava Bartashevich in the first round 6-4, 6-1. Even though it was a straight-set victory, it was not dominant. The World No. 43 struggled to find her serve; it was not the best display of her skills, but she still managed to win it convincingly.

On the other hand, Rajaonah confidently entered the tournament after a successful stint at the WTA 250 in Rouen. She reached the quarterfinals, losing to Suzen Lamens in straight sets. The 19-year-old defeated compatriot Tessah Andrianjafitrimo in three sets. Rajaonah lost the first set 3-6 but bounced back in the second, winning the next two sets, 6-4 and 6-1.

McCartney Kessler vs Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between McCartney Kessler and Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah on the WTA tour.

McCartney Kessler vs Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Game (Over/Under) McCartney Kessler TBD TBD TBD Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah TBD TBD TBD

(To be updated when available.)

McCartney Kessler vs Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah prediction

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah at the 2023 ITF World Tennis Tour - Source: Getty

It is an exciting matchup between the two players. McCartney Kessler is finding a way to adjust to the clay court and play true to her potential. Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah is well adjusted to the surface and is soaring high in confidence.

Kessler’s experience and aggressive baseline game give her the edge over the 19-year-old. Her accuracy in long rallies might be difficult for Rajaonah to compensate for.

Rajaonah’s best hope lies in unsettling Kessler by mixing up shots, utilizing drop shots and slices to break her baseline game. The home crowd support will further encourage her to perform to the best of her abilities.

Even though circumstances look in favour of the local players, the top seed should not be overlooked. The American's consistency and maturity should carry her to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Pick: McCartney Kessler to win in straight sets.

