Saint-Malo 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Yara Bartashevich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | L'Open 35 De Saint Malo

Match Details
Fixture: (1) McCartney Kessler vs Yara Bartashevich
Date: April 29, 2025
Tournament: L'Open 35 De Saint Malo 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Tennis Club JA, Saint-Malo, France
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 125
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - WTA TV/WTA Unlocked
McCartney Kessler vs Yara Bartashevich preview
Top seed McCartney Kessler will face France's Yara Bartashevich in the first round of the 2025 L'Open 35 De Saint Malo on Tuesday (April 29).
Kessler has been enjoying her career-best season on the WTA Tour this year. The American won her second career title at the Hobart International in January against all odds, beating the 1st, 2nd, 6th, and 7th-seeded players en route to her triumph. She then finished runner-up at the ATX Open the following month after losing to Jessica Pegula, which punctuated a rise to her career-high ranking of 42 in March.
The 25-year-old has struggled in the European claycourt swing, though, exiting in the first round of back-to-back events at the Open de Rouen and the Madrid Open. Her first-round opponent at the 2025 L'Open 35 De Saint Malo will be World No. 487 Bartashevich, who qualified for the WTA 125 tournament earlier this week.
The Frenchwoman mostly plies her trade on the Challenger and ITF Futures circuit. She will be eager to overturn a four-match losing streak in Saint-Malo this week.
McCartney Kessler vs Yara Bartashevich head-to-head
Kessler and Bartashevich have never met on either the WTA Tour or the Challenger circuit so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
McCartney Kessler vs Yaroslava Bartashevich odds
(Odds will be added once available)
McCartney Kessler vs Yara Bartashevich prediction
Kessler is far from an aggressive player despite towering high at 5'9. The American instead relies on her hustle and variety to win baseline rallies. The 25-year-old also has a reliable first serve, which is likely to fetch her some free points on the claycourts in Saint-Malo.
Bartashevich, meanwhile, has a game in a much more attacking mould. The 20-year-old has equally explosive groundstrokes from both wings while also capable of finesse to surprise her opponents. Her flat shotmaking, however, exposes her to low margin and uncharacteristic errors against more experienced opponents.
The keys to winning this match for both players will be to construct points and try to dominate cross-court rallies. Although the World No. 487 qualifier has good prospects, it is going to be difficult for her to get the better of a WTA Tour mainstay like Kessler.
Pick: Kessler to win in straight sets.