Saint-Malo 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Elsa Jacquemot preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | L'Open 35 De Saint Malo

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Naomi Osaka vs Elsa Jacquemot
Date: May 2, 2025
Tournament: L'Open 35 De Saint Malo 2025
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Tennis Club JA, Saint-Malo, France
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 125
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - WTA TV/WTA Unlocked
Naomi Osaka vs Elsa Jacquemot preview
Second seed Naomi Osaka will take on the local favorite Elsa Jacquemot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 L'Open 35 De Saint Malo. Osaka started the year on a positive note, reaching the final of the ASB Classic and winning a couple of decent matches to reach the third round at the Australian Open. However, the former World No. 1 faltered on each occasion as she had to withdraw due to injury.
In her last three events, Osaka has been knocked out of the first round twice, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Camila Osorio in Indian Wells and losing 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Lucia Bronzetti. After her Madrid loss, Osaka signed up for the WTA 125 event to get some wins on clay under her belt. She started her campaign off with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Petra Marckino in the first round, following it up with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Diane Parry in the second round.
Meanwhile, Elsa Jacquemot has played only one WTA 250 match in 2025, a 6-1, 1-6, 4-6 loss against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round at the Open de Rouen. The French player has mostly been active on the ITF Tour, winning a title in Leszno, where she won 6-4, 6-1 against Xinyu Gao in the final.
Jacquemot began her campaign in Saint Malo with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win against Maria Stakusic in the first round. She then won 6-2, 7-5 against Olivia Gadecki in the second round to set up the quarterfinal clash against Osaka.
Naomi Osaka vs Elsa Jacquemot head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Naomi Osaka vs Elsa Jacquemot odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Naomi Osaka vs Elsa Jacquemot prediction
Clay has not been the most prolific surface for Osaka in her career so far, as the Japanese player has only a 53 percent win rate on the surface with no finals on the WTA or the ITF tour. All her twelve career finals have been on hard courts so far.
Elsa Jacquemot does not have any credentials on clay to boast about, as the Frenchwoman has yet to make a mark on the WTA Tour. Her one Challenger Tour final was on a hard court in France in 2023, which she lost 6-2, 1-6, 2-6 against Cristina Bucsa in the final.
Osaka is the favorite for the upcoming match as she is the more seasoned player, a proven champion, and the higher seed.
Pick- Osaka to win in straight sets
