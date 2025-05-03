Saint-Malo 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Leolia Jeanjean preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | L'Open 35 de Saint Malo

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Naomi Osaka vs Leolia Jeanjean

Date: May 3, 2025

Tournament: L'Open 35 de Saint Malo 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Tennis Club JA, Saint-Malo, France

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 125

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - WTA TV/WTA Unlocked

Naomi Osaka vs Leolia Jeanjean preview

Osaka plays a forehand in the Mutua Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Second seed Naomi Osaka will take on Leolia Jeanjean in the semifinal of the L'Open 35 de Saint Malo.

Ad

Trending

Osaka is one of the top contenders on tour. After a promising runner-up finish in Auckland, she reached the third round of the Australian Open and the fourth round of the Miami Open. Despite a valiant effort against Jasmine Paolini, the Italian outfoxed her in Miami 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The former World No. 1 entered Saint Malo after a first-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign by cruising past Petra Marcinko and Diane Parry in the first few rounds and then brushed aside Elsa Jacquemot in the quarterfinals in straight sets.

Ad

Jeanjean in action at the 2024 French Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Leolia Jeanjean has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit so far. She reached the quarterfinals of the Copa Colsanitas this year, which was her best result on the main tour. She also entered the main draw of the Australian Open via the qualifiers but came up short against Jodie Burrage in the first round.

Ad

Jeanjean entered Saint Malo after a first-round exit in Bellinzona. She started her campaign with hard-fought wins over Lois Boisson and Carolina Dolehide in the first two rounds and then overpowered Fiona Ferro in the third. Jeanjean defeated the Frenchwoman Ferro in straight sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Leolia Jeanjean head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Leolia Jeanjean odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka Leolia Jeanjean

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Naomi Osaka vs Leolia Jeanjean prediction

Osaka in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka has struggled to find her rhythm in the last couple of years. She is a proven winner on the tour, but injury setbacks and inconsistency have dampened her chances in the last few months. The 27-year-old will be pleased with a few wins under her belt in Saint Malo and will be eager to win the event this week.

Ad

Jeanjean, meanwhile, has had some tough results this year. She reached the final of ITF events in Pune and Vacaria but couldn't do the business. The 29-year-old will have a great chance to make a statement against Osaka and reach her third final this year.

Osaka's powerful all-around game will take on Jeanjean's versatility on the clay courts of Saint Malo. Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Osaka will be a favorite to come out on top. Jeanjean has the pedigree to cause an upset, but the second seed should navigate past this challenge in the semifinal.

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline