Saint-Malo 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Petra Marcinko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | L'Open 35

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Naomi Osaka vs Petra Marcinko

Date: April 29, 2025

Tournament: L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Tennis Club JA Saint-Malo, Saint-Malo, France

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 125

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus

Naomi Osaka vs Petra Marcinko preview

Naomi Osaka at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will take on Petra Marcinko in the first round of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo 2025.

Osaka started the season on a strong note by reaching the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland. Unfortunately, an injury forced her to throw in the towel halfway through the match. A similar fate awaited her at the Australian Open, where she was forced to retire in the middle of her third-round match.

Osaka skipped the Middle East swing in order to recover. She lost to Camila Osorio in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells upon her return. She fared better in Miami, making the fourth round before losing to World No. 6 Jasmine Paolini.

The former World No. 1 kicked off her clay swing at the Madrid Open. She was up against Lucia Bronzetti in the first round and lost the match 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. She then made the decision to drop down to the WTA 125 level for the first time in a decade to get some more matches on clay.

Marcinko has only competed on the ITF circuit this year, with a couple of quarterfinal appearances being her best result so far. She recently made the last eight at the W75 tournament in Koper, her first tournament on clay this season. She went down to Julia Grabher in straight sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Petra Marcinko head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Naomi Osaka vs Petra Marcinko odds

Naomi Osaka vs Petra Marcinko prediction

Petra Marcinko at the Billie Jean King Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Osaka is well aware of her struggles on clay. Last week's loss to Bronzetti in Madrid was surely a wake up call for her. She did reach the fourth round of the Italian Open last year, a WTA 1000 tournament on clay. However, having started off her time on the red dirt with a loss, she's wise to get some reps by dropping down to the WTA 125 level.

Marcinko was a promising junior, reaching the World No. 1 ranking and winning the girls' singles title at the Australian Open 2022. However, she's yet to make her breakthrough at the WTA level. She has won seven titles on the ITF circuit, with four of them coming on clay.

Marcinko also has a 3-4 record against top 100 players on clay. Given that this is Osaka's worst surface, chances are that she could pull off an upset. However, even with her struggles on clay, the four-time Major champion should be able to fight past a player ranked outside the top 200.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

