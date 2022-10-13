San Diego Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs (PR) Bianca Andreescu.

Date: October 13, 2022.

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $757,900.

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 4 pm ET, 1.30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - DAZN.

Coco Gauff vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Coco Gauff at the 2022 San Diego Open.

World No. 8 Coco Gauff will square off against 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round of the 2022 San Diego Open on Thursday.

Gauff was drawn against Robin Montgomery in the first round here. This was also the first time she faced an opponent younger than her. Her opponent was the first to strike as she went up a break to lead 3-2. However, the 2022 French Open finalist won the next four games to seize the opening set.

The second set was interrupted due to rain, but the two were back on court after a while. Gauff secured an early break to go 3-2 up. The play was called off for the day after that as it started to pour again. The two were back on court the following day, with the World No. 8 needing 20 minutes to wrap up the proceedings to win the match 6-3, 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu at the 2022 San Diego Open.

Bianca Andreescu was up against World No. 23 Liudmila Samsonova in the first round. Both players remained quite solid on serve and didn't face a break point until the end of the opening set, which they fended off quite easily. The set then went into a tiebreak, with the Canadian losing just one point en route to winning it.

The second set was a completely different story. While the duo comfortably held serve in the previous set, there were seven breaks of serve in this one. Samsonova managed to come out on top to clinch the set and take the match to a decider.

Andreescu broke her opponent's serve twice as she raced to a 5-1 lead in the final set. Samsonova was unable to recover from this deficit and the Canadian soon won the match 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-2.

Coco Gauff vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -165 +1.5 (-400) Over 20.5 (-150) Bianca Andreescu +130 -1.5 (+260) Under 20.5 (+105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Coco Gauff at the 2022 US Open.

Andreescu did quite well to outlast Samsonova in the previous round. She extracted quite a few errors from the Russian, especially when she hit the ball early. Gauff won't be susceptible to that tactic though.

The teenager herself played a good match to oust Montgomery and did particularly well in extended rallies. Given the American's court coverage and fitness, she's likely to have the upper hand in them against Andreescu as well. The Canadian will be looking to target Gauff's forehand, which is prone to breaking down under pressure.

Andreescu is still finding her way back to the top of the women's game after spending some time away from the tour. Since her comeback, she has had some decent wins, including a couple of victories over top 10 players. Gauff has been quite consistent this season and getting the better of her will be a tough task for the 2019 US Open champion.

Andreescu is often involved in lengthy and difficult encounters and this contest might go the distance as well. But in the end, Gauff is likely to come out on top this time.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

