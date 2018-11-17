2018 ATP Finals, Semifinal 1: Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev Preview and Prediction

Federer and Zverev face each other in the first semi-final.

The first semifinal of 2018 ATP Finals will be played between second seed Roger Federer and third seed Alexander Zverev.

Although they both lost a match each during their round robin stage, Federer topped his group whereas Zverev finished second behind Novak Djokovic in his group. This is the 15th time that Federer has made it to the semifinal stage at the year-ending championship, and he is going to meet a player who has made it this far for the first time in his young career.

The Swiss veteran and the young German have met each other five times in their career, with Federer winning three matches to Zverev’s two. What is interesting to note is that neither player has managed to stitch together two consecutive wins against the other; a win by one has always been followed by a victory for the other. If the sequence continues, then this could very well be Zverev’s turn as Federer had won their last encounter.

Interestingly, their last encounter had taken place at the same venue last year, where Federer had got the better of Zverev in three sets. After splitting two tight sets, Zverev had simply faded away in the third one.

For Zverev to be able to avenge that loss, he will need to not only improve his game but also remain strong mentally. The mental aspect of the game will play a crucial part for the German in the eventual outcome of the match.

Zverev is undoubtedly the most exciting of the young crop, and unlike some of his other peers, he has managed to be consistent with his performances. He already has nine ATP tour titles, including three Masters titles, although he somehow fails to perform well on the biggest of stages – the Grand Slam events. The ATP Finals is considered the fifth Grand Slam of sorts, so will the old frailties of under-performing on the biggest of stages haunt him once again?

He will have to guard against any negativity creeping into his game against Federer, because this is Federer’s arena. He has won a record six titles here, and is not only looking for a record-extending seventh one, but also a remarkable 100th career title.

After the shock of losing to Kei Nishikori in his opening match, Federer seems to have rediscovered his mojo. If his performance against Dominic Thiem was solid, he was simply irresistible against an in-form Kevin Anderson. In fact, many experts had given Anderson the edge against Federer in that particular match after the South African had demolished Nishikori in one of the most one-sided encounters ever between two Top 10 players. But Federer not only got past Anderson, but did so with an ease that surprised everyone.

On current form, Federer does look like the favourite to reach yet another final at the year-end elite event. However, he has been prone to inconsistent showings in recent times; a great performance has sometimes been followed by an average one.

Still, Zverev would have to focus on his own game and remain mentally focused to stop the marauding Maestro from giving him a mauling.

Prediction: Federer to win in straight sets