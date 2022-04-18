Serbia Open 2022: Dominic Thiem vs John Millman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and picks

Match Details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs John Millman.

Date: 19 April 2022.

Tournament: Serbia Open 2022.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Novak Tennis Center.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Dominic Thiem vs John Millman preview

Thiem will look to mark his return to the ATP Tour with a win

Dominic Thiem will take on John Millman in the first round of the Serbia Open on Tuesday.

This will be the Austrian's first match on the ATP Tour in 2022. He won nine out of 18 matches in 2021 but was forced to cut his season short after suffering an injury during the Mallorca Open.

Thiem kept postponing his return to action due to injury issues and COVID-19. He withdrew from the Australian Open, Argentina Open, the Sunshine Double and the Monte-Carlo Masters but will compete at the Serbia Open.

ATP250 Serbia Open field incl. Djokovic, Monfils, Thiem, Khachanov and Garin

Millman has had a disappointing 2022 season so far, winning only five out of 13 matches. The Australian started the season with opening-round exits at the Adelaide International 1 and the Adelaide International 2. He reached the second round of the Australian Open after beating Feliciano Lopez but lost to Alexander Zverev.

Millman followed this up with an opening-round exit at the Dallas Open before reaching the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open, where he lost to Reilly Opelka.

The Australian retired from his match against Marcos Giron at the Mexican Open due to an eye injury before qualifying for the main draw of the Indian Wells Masters.

Jedd Zetzer @JeddZetzer



Can’t say I’ve seen an injury like this one before.. 🤷‍♂️



( Tennis TV) John Millman has retired midway through his first round match at the @AbiertoTelcel with an eye injury.Can’t say I’ve seen an injury like this one before.. 🤷‍♂️Tennis TV) John Millman has retired midway through his first round match at the @AbiertoTelcel with an eye injury. Can’t say I’ve seen an injury like this one before.. 🤷‍♂️(🎥 Tennis TV) https://t.co/lc25qfIBle

He reached the second round at Indian Wells before losing to compatriot Alex de Minaur. The 32-year-old then lost in the first round once again, this time at the Miami Masters, to Colombia's Daniel Galan.

Millman also failed to qualify for the main draw of the Monte-Carlo Masters after losing to Taro Daniel in the qualifiers.

Dominic Thiem vs John Millman head-to-head

Tuesday's match will be the fourth match between the two, with Thiem leading the head-to-head 3-0. They first met in the 2016 Cincinnati Masters and the Austrian won 7-5, 6-1.

Their second meeting came at the US Open the same year, with Thiem winning a tense match in five sets. Thiem and Millman's last match came in Hamburg in 2018 and the former won 6-2, 6-2.

The winner of the match will take on Richard Gasquet or seventh seed Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Serbia Open.

Dominic Thiem vs John Millman odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Dominic Thiem -225 +3.5 (-115) Over 21.5 (-110) John Millman +170 -3.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (-125)

Despite being out of action for 10 months, Thiem is favored to win the match because of his quality on clay courts. The Austrian has won 130 out of 181 matches on the surface. Millman, on the other hand, has a poor clay record with only 18 wins in 44 matches.

Dominic Thiem vs John Millman prediction

Thiem may not have played in several months but has a very good chance of winning this match. The Austrian is a clay-court specialist unlike Millman, who has a poor record on the surface. He also leads the head-to-head comfortably, which should give him added confidence to make a winning return.

Thiem's prolonged absence from the ATP tour is likely to have helped him gain full fitness after multiple health issues. The Austrian will look to unleash his strong serve, powerful groundstrokes and brilliant return game.

He will no doubt look to be as aggressive as he can to put the pressure on Millman. The Australian's return game and court coverage will come in very handy when his opponent attacks but he could fall to yet another early defeat.

Pick: Dominic Thiem to win in three sets.

