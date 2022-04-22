Serbia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (3) Karen Khachanov

Date: 23 April 2022

Tournament: Serbia Open 2022

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Novak Tennis Center

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachnov preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on third seed Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the 2022 Serbia Open on Saturday.

Djokovic seems to be slowly playing himself back into form after his time away from the sport. His comeback at the Monte-Carlo Masters ended rather abrubtly, but he's doing a lot better at the Serbia Open. He looked down and out against Laslo Djere in the second round as he trailed by a set and a break. But the 20-time Major champion found a way to turn things around and won in three sets.

Djokovic was up against Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals. The young Serb has been one of the most in-form players on tour over the past few weeks. Once again, the World No. 1 found himself down a set and a break.

But being on the backfoot often brings out the best in Djokovic, and he demonstrated that perfectly in the quarterfinals. After going down a break in the second set, he immediately broke back and didn't face another break point for the rest of the match. He eventually won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach his first semifinal of the season.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



The moment Belgrade rose to its feet as



#SerbiaOpen Sealed in style! 🤩The moment Belgrade rose to its feet as @DjokerNole overcame a spirited Kecmanovic... Sealed in style! 🤩The moment Belgrade rose to its feet as @DjokerNole overcame a spirited Kecmanovic...#SerbiaOpen https://t.co/IF6AdJk3Gl

Karen Khachanov at the 2022 Miami Open

Karen Khachanov started his clay season with a tough three-set loss to Diego Schwartzman in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. It was his third consecutive first-round loss. At the Serbia Open, he received a bye into the second round. Roman Safiullin then withdrew prior to their second-round clash, giving him a walkover into the quarterfinals.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Monteiro in straight sets 7-5 6-4 to reach the Belgrade semi-finals.



#SerbiaOpen The No.3 seed moves on! @karenkhachanov defeats Monteiro in straight sets 7-5 6-4 to reach the Belgrade semi-finals. The No.3 seed moves on!@karenkhachanov defeats Monteiro in straight sets 7-5 6-4 to reach the Belgrade semi-finals.#SerbiaOpen https://t.co/g8jbhs9mbT

Khachanov took on Thiago Monteiro in the last eight. The match was fairly competitive, but the Russian remained in control of proceedings to win 7-5, 6-4. He has now reached his third semifinal of the season.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Djokovic has dominated the head-to-head so far, compiling a 5-1 lead. He won their most recent encounter 6-3, 7-6(2) in the second round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Novak Djokovic -350 +1.5 (-900) 2 Sets (-250) Karen Khachanov +240 -1.5 (+450) 3 Sets (+165)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Djokovic seems to have rediscovered his mojo, and once he gets rolling, he is difficult to stop. Having won his last four matches against Khachanov, he'll certainly fancy his chances of making it five in a row.

After a slow start in the quarterfinals, Djokovic raised his level as the match progressed. He played much better against Kecmanovic compared to his earlier match against Djere. The World No. 1 was ripping his forehand while his backhand did some damage as well.

Djokovic's movement has also improved significantly. While it looked a bit labored and sluggish early on in the week, he covered the court quite well in the quarterfinals.

Khachanov served well in his last match, hitting seven aces and winning 80% of his first serve points. He'll need to put up similar or even better numbers against Djokovic.

The Serb is an excellent returner and if Khachanov falters on serve, it could put him on the backfoot early on. The Russian cannot afford to stay glued to the back of the court either, as getting into lengthy baseline exchanges with the World No. 1 isn't likely to work in his favor.

With a couple of wins under his belt and his confidence improving with every match, Djokovic will take some stopping now.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala