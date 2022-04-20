Serbia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and picks

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere.

Date: 20 April 2022.

Tournament: Serbia Open 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Novak Tennis Center.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €534,555.

Match timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time, 8:30 am ET, 1:30 pm BST and 6:00 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

After a first-round bye, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on compatriot Laslo Djere in the second round of the 2022 Serbia Open on Wednesday.

After losing in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Djokovic returned to action after almost two months at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week. However, his comeback didn't go as planned, losing to eventual finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Djokovic looked a little listless as he lost the opening set and trailed in the second set as well. But the World No. 1 fought hard and clinched the second set, pushing the match to a decider. However, the Serb's body didn't hold up as he lost the final set rather quickly to lose the match 3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-6.

As the defending champion at Roland Garros, Djokovic will be aiming to find some momentum on claycourt and bounce back from last week's disappointing loss.

ATP Tour @atptour UPSET ALERT Alejandro Davidovich Fokina gets the biggest win of his career!



takes out No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 to reach the 3rd round in Monte-Carlo!



@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #RolexMCMasters UPSET ALERTAlejandro Davidovich Fokina gets the biggest win of his career! @alexdavidovich1 takes out No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 to reach the 3rd round in Monte-Carlo! 🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina gets the biggest win of his career!@alexdavidovich1 takes out No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 to reach the 3rd round in Monte-Carlo!@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #RolexMCMasters https://t.co/jooXoYtv0x

Laslo Djere at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Laslo Djere competed in a couple of clay tournaments in South America a couple of months ago, but failed to win a match there. He then began his European clay season at the Grand Prix Hassan II, where he reached the semifinals.

At last week's Monte-Carlo Masters, Djere defeated Maxime Cressy in a tough three-set encounter in the first round. He then defeated 16th seed Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets. The Serb then lost to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in two tight sets in the third round.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Laslo Djere beats 18-year-old wild card Hamad Medjedovic 6-4 7-5 to reach 2nd round at Serbia Open. #Djokovic is next up for Djere, another all-Serbian encounter. Laslo Djere beats 18-year-old wild card Hamad Medjedovic 6-4 7-5 to reach 2nd round at Serbia Open. #Djokovic is next up for Djere, another all-Serbian encounter. 🇷🇸

Djere kicked off his Serbia Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Hamad Medjedovic. He was up a break in the second set, but his opponent clawed his way back into the match before Djere took control of the match once again to win it.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

This is going to be the very first encounter between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Set 1 Winner Set 2 Winner Novak Djokovic -1200 +1.5 (-5000) -750 -700 Laslo Djere +650 -1.5 (+950) +425 +400

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere prediction

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djere heads into this contest with a couple of good results on clay while Djokovic lacks enough match play, which proved to be his undoing in Monte Carlo. The World No. 1 himself stated his physical conditioning wasn't optimal following his three-set loss to Davidovich Fokina.

Djokovic fought tooth and nail to clinch the second set, displaying his trademark tenacity and mental fortutide, but faded in the third. His time away from the sport has affected his game a little bit, and his body will certainly need time to get used to the grind once again.

In Monte Carlo, Djokovic's serving stats were less than impressive. He won just 55% of his first serve points and Davidovich Fokina had 20 break point chances throughout the match. The Serb is known to be one of the best returners on tour but his return numbers were low as well.

Djere's career highlights have been on clay, so the World No. 1 faces yet another stern test. He went toe-to-toe with Tsitsipas last week and has the potential to challenge his compatriot as well, given his lack of match play.

Under normal circumstances, this would've been a straightforward win for Djokovic. But as the 20-time Major champion is still finding his bearings, the possibility of an upset cannot be ruled out.

Despite everything, it still seems unlikely that the World No. 1 will suffer yet another early exit. Djokovic will be more determined than ever after last week's loss and would love to gather some momentum for his Roland Garros title defense.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan