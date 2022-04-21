Serbia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (7) Miomir Kecmanovic.

Date: 21 April 2022.

Tournament: Serbia Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Novak Tennis Center.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €534,555.

Match timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time, 8:30 am ET, 1:30 pm BST and 6:00 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and seventh seed Miomir Kecmanovic are set for an exciting quarterfinal showdown on Thursday at the 2022 Serbia Open.

Djokovic commenced his clay season with a three-set loss at the hands of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week. At this week's Serbia Open, he received a bye into the second round, where he was up against compatriot Laslo Djere.

Djere started on a strong note, breaking the top seed's serve in the first game of the opening set. He held on to his lead and secured another break of serve towards the end of the set, eventually winning it on his fourth set point.

The 26-year-old took the lead in the second set as well, but Djokovic started to get into his groove and leveled the score. The World No. 1 held three set points on his opponent's serve at 6-5, but failed to clinch the set. He ultimately won the second set in a tie-break.

Djokovic had momentum on his side and started the deciding set with a break of serve. However, Djere immediately broke back. The duo held serve until the tie-break, which went the way of Djokovic as he completed a tough 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) comeback win.

Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2022 Miami Open.

Miomir Kecmanovic arrived at the Serbia Open in good form, having reached the quarterfinals of his four previous tournaments. He started off his home tournament with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 win over Richard Gasquet in the first round.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Gasquet 6-0 6-3 for his 18th ATP Tour win of the year.



The 22-year-old will meet either Dominic Thiem or



#SerbiaOpen Flawless! @MioKecmanovic defeats Gasquet 6-0 6-3 for his 18th ATP Tour win of the year.The 22-year-old will meet either Dominic Thiem or John Millman in R2. Flawless!@MioKecmanovic defeats Gasquet 6-0 6-3 for his 18th ATP Tour win of the year.The 22-year-old will meet either Dominic Thiem or John Millman in R2.#SerbiaOpen https://t.co/3GPKqa0WjL

Kecmanovic was tested a bit more in the second round against John Millman, who proved to be a tricky customer. But the 22-year-old defeated the Australian 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach yet another quarterfinal this season.

Kecmanovic hasn't progressed beyond this stage yet this year and will be aiming to end that streak against Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

The two have faced off just once before, with Djokovic leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. Coincidentally, he won their previous encounter in the quarterfinals of the Serbia Open last year in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Kecmanovic has been playing really well over the last few weeks and has had a much easier time in this tournament as well. Djokovic, on the other hand, was pushed to the limits and is lacking in match practice. Nevertheless, the World No. 1 simply cannot be counted out.

Despite Djokovic's herculean effort against Djere, he doesn't seem to be back to his best. While his determination on the court is second to none, he still needs some time to get into the groove.

Djokovic's serve in particular could have been better, and though he did a decent job during return games, he's capable of a lot more. Kecmanovic is a better server than Djere, so he'll certainly pose problems. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's movement has been a little slow, but this could improve as he gets more matches under his belt.

After playing such a lengthy match last time out, fatigue could be a factor as well for Djokovic. He hasn't played much this year, so it remains to be seen how his body handles this. The World No. 1 was unable to perform his best in the third set during his loss in Monte Carlo last week.

Kecmanovic will be relatively fresh, and the longer the match goes on, the more his chances are of winning. The younger Serbian has been quite consistent over the last few weeks and this seems like the perfect opportunity for him to score a win over his idol.

Prediction: Miomir Kecmanovic to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra