Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction to Jesse Owens winning at Berlin Olympics 1936 in front of Adolf Hitler

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to American track-and-field legend Jesse Owens' historic gold medal win at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Owens won the gold medal in front of Adolf Hitler.

Ad

Owens won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes, the 4x100m relay, and the long jump. In the 100m race, Owens claimed the gold while his compatriot, friend and fellow Black athlete, Ralph Metcalfe, secured the silver. The race was attended by Adolf Hitler, then the dictator of Nazi Germany

Recently, a video was shared on social media which captured Jesse Owens' iconic win in front of Hitler. Reacting to this, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian suggested that Owens had effectively 'embarrassed the Nazis' with his win.

Ad

Trending

"🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Embarrass those Nazis," Ohanian posted on (formerly known as Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in 2015 and got engaged in 2016. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Olympia Ohanian and in September 2017 they got married in New Orleans on November 16, 2017. Their youngest daughter, Adira River Ohanian, was born in August 2023.

Williams retired from the sport in 2022 after competing at the US Open where she defeated the likes of Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit in the first two rounds respectively before falling to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Ad

The 43-year-old finished her career with 23 singles Grand Slam titles, 14 women's doubles Grand Slam titles, and two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. She was ranked World No.1 in both singles and doubles WTA rankings.

Serena Williams won four gold medals - one in singles and three in doubles alongside her sister Venus Williams for the United States.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian launched his new app Inner Circle which is designed for athletes

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian pictured speaking at an event [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last month, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian launched a new app tailored specifically for athletes, called Inner Circle.

Ad

Ohanian went on social media to unveil Inner Circle. He made the announcement for his app with the picture of four Black athletes who had already joined it.

In his announcement, the 41-year-old also highlighted some of its features. He stated that the app has a strict zero-tolerance policy against hate and harassment and that the app will also provide athletes with what he called "weekly cash payouts."

“I built a social network designed for athletes — no hate/harassment tolerated — and generates revenue for athlete-creators from the start with weekly cash payouts every Sunday night and subscriptions for their biggest fans to join their InnerCircle (see what we did there?)," Ohanian posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian first made a name for himself in the tech industry by co-founding the popular social networking site Reddit in 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"