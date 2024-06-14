Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian's 5 most endearing quotes about each other

Serena Williams got married to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, an American social news aggregation platform, in 2017. The couple have two daughters together.

Both Serena and her husband proclaim their love for each other by extending their support through making public statements. In this article, we will take a look at five such endearing quotes they had about each other:

#5. Alexis Ohanian acknowledging Serena Williams' excellent work ethic:

Ohanian acknowledged the hard work that a champion athlete has to put in regularly to stay at the top. Ohanian accepted that Serena had to deal with far more serious pressure constantly. He said,

"I thought I was the hardest-working person on the planet. I thought we were the hardest-working industry. That's what we tell ourselves. It's all malarkey. I've had this front-row seat over the last three years to greatness. It's a humbling experience seeing really what high-pressure situations actually look like professionally, seeing just what it takes to actually be that great. It is a work ethic on another level."

Ohanian gave a first-hand experience of being extremely close to a great champion.

#4. Ohanian being candid about the clear yardsticks of success in sports:

Ohanian also pointed out the well-defined yardsticks of success in sport. He pointed out that it was a result-oriented industry and there was more objectivity about achievements in sports than businesses and entrepreneurial ventures. He said,

"One thing that I have always respected in sport is it is so pure in its success metrics. In business, we can find creative ways to measure ourselves . . . But in sport, there's a winner and a loser, and you can't delude yourself into thinking there's some other way to compare or measure. You're the best or you're not. For her to be able to perform so consistently for so long is pretty amazing."

It was quite evident that Ohanian was in complete awe of his wife's achievements and exploits on the tennis court.

#3. Serena accepting Ohanian as an "equal partner":

Serena herself was appreciative of her husband's success as well. She complimented him on his success and stature in the world of business. She said,

My whole life I've been by myself, and with my family . . . and so the merging with a partner that is . . . just as successful and just as motivated and everything, it's awesome and it's amazing."

It is heartening for her fans to find that the great American has found her match in her spouse.

#2. Ohanian showing his support for his wife:

Ohanian extended his support for his family by stating that he would always be there for them. He said,

"I'm far from perfect, but I try to get behind her and let her know I'm there for her and our daughter, no matter what . . . I will always try to show my wife how much I appreciate and support her."

Serena must have been glad to see her husband wearing his heart on his sleeve.

#1. Serena appreciates Ohanian's tendency to help her excel:

A supremely successful athlete like Serena needs a life partner who has the ability and tendency to motivate her. She seems to have found him in Ohanian. She said in this regard,

"Oprah said, 'Never let anyone dim your light.' That really stuck with me. Alexis doesn't dim my light. He doesn't try to dim my light. He puts me in the light, even if I don't want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about. It always was something that I could see in some relationships — my light would be dimmer. Now I feel like I can shine really bright and still do everything that I want to do."

