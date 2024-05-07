Serena Williams' Met Gala outfit explained: Balenciaga's gold-foil laminated silk gown that required 150+ hours of pattern making

Tennis legend Serena Williams dazzled everyone with her eye-catching golden outfit when she attended the 2024 Met Gala. The American sported a custom-made Balenciaga gown for the latest edition of the Met Gala, also known as the 'fashion's biggest night out'.

Williams and Balenciaga worked together to create a dress which was a featured item from the Balenciaga archives. It took 150 hours to create the pattern for the couture garment which included 25 meters of pure Italian taffeta, covered in gold foil.

The former World No. 1 looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in the golden gown that extended down to the floor. The American paired the gown with length gloves and a gold watch worth $270,000. She put on minimalistic jewellery and went for shiny earings to go with the golden gown.

Williams expressed her satisfaction with the team's effort to adhere to the 'The Garden of Time' dress code while discussing her outfit and partnership with Balenciaga. She hailed her outfit as 'extraordinary' while talking about it with Vogue.

“It’s truly been an honor to collaborate with the talented Balenciaga team on such a memorable and glamorous piece. This gown represents a collective effort to create something truly extraordinary, and I am immensely proud to be the one to showcase it," Serena Williams said.

This was the second consecutive year that Williams has appeared at the Met Gala.

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala 2023

Serena Williams arrived at the Met Gala 2023 with a baby bump, announcing her pregnancy to the world. The American star was accompanied by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, on the red carpet.

Williams wore a black and white Gucci gown, while her husband showed off in a dapper black suit from Gucci as well. The couple smiled for the cameras and looked excited to add an extra member to their family.

Talking to Vogue during the event, Williams admitted that she was relieved to finally reveal her pregnancy and stop hiding it from people. The American further added that she was happy and feeling good about herself in the Gucci gown.

“There’s three of us here. I’m good, I’m feeling good now. I can breathe, I can stop–not hiding," Williams said.

