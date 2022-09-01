Serena Williams' next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | 2022 US Open, Round 3

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is up against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open on Friday.

Williams has commenced her last dance in New York as she's set to hang up her racquet for good after her run here. Despite the monumental occasion, she has played with absolute freedom. The former World No. 1 easily dispatched Danka Kovinic in straight sets in the first round.

She was up against World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round and was thoroughly tested by her. The American claimed a closely contested opening set, but her opponent stormed back to take the next one.

Williams snagged an early break in the deciding set but squandered that lead soon enough. However, like on countless occasions before this, she raised her level to win the match 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2.

Where is Serena Williams playing?

Williams is currently competing at the US Open, the season's final Grand Slam tournament. She's a six-time champion at the venue and has finished as the runner-up on another four occasions. She's competing here for the first time since 2020, when she lost to Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals.

Who is Serena Williams' next opponent?

Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams is up against World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. The Australian has reached this stage at the US Open for the second straight year but is yet to progress beyond this round. The Australian scored a straight-sets win over Karolina Muchova in the first round but had to dig deep to defeat Evgeniya Rodina in the next round, claiming a hard-fought three-set victory.

Tomljanovic has been in good form over the last few weeks. She reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and made it to the last eight in Cincinnati prior to the US Open as well. But Williams has been in great form herself, so the stage is set for an exciting showdown. They haven't faced off prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 at present.

Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic match schedule

The schedule for Friday isn't out yet. However, Williams has been allotted the first match of the evening session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium so far, and that's likely to be the case yet again.

Date: September 2, 2022 (US, Canada & UK); September 3, 2022 (Central Europe, Australia & India)

Time: 7 pm local time/ 11.00 pm GMT/ 1 am CET/ 4.30 am IST

Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic match streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Williams take on Tomljanovic live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh