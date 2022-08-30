Serena Williams' next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | US Open 2022, Round 2

Serena Williams has commenced the most anticipated journey - the ultimate tournament of her career. The 2022 US Open will go down in history as the final Grand Slam event Serena Williams played at.

Williams announced her evolution outside the sport (retirement) a little over two weeks ago. Ever since then, the tennis world awaited the day Serena Williams would grace Flushing Meadows for one last time and the day arrived, and it delivered.

The American legend got her run underway on Monday against Montenegrin Danka Kovinic. Ranked World No. 80, Kovinic had to deal with not only playing the world’s greatest, but also playing her at her farewell event in her home country. The 27-year-old expectedly succumbed to the pressure, with Williams successfully claiming victory in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Where is Serena Williams playing?

Williams is currently contesting the 2022 US Open at Flushing Meadows, Queen’s, New York. The tournament will be held from 29 August – 11 September. The US Open is one of two hard-court Grand Slams and the final Slam of the year.

Williams has tasted a lot of success at the tournament. She lifted her maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 1999, defeating Martina Hingis in the final. The 23-time-Grand Slam champion went on to win five more titles at her home Slam in 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Who is Serena Williams' next opponent?

Anett Kontaveit is Williams' next opponent

After an easier first-round opponent in World No. 80 Danka Kovinic, Serena Williams will be given no mercy in the second round as she is up against World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

Kontaveit hails from Tallinn, Estonia. The 26-year-old reached her career-high ranking of World No. 2 for the first time on June 6, 2022. She has six WTA titles to her name, five of which she has earned on hard courts. She claimed her latest title in St. Petersburg earlier this year.

The Estonian also featured in the finals of the Qatar Open and the German Open. She additionally made the semifinals of the Sydney International and the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open and the Prague Open.

Kontaveit defeated Jacqueline Cristian in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, in the first round of the US Open. Williams and Kontaveit will be meeting for the first time in the second round of the US Open.

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit match schedule

The American and the Estonian will compete at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday.

Match Timing: 7pm (ET) estimated.

Date: 31 August 2022

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit match streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Williams take on Kontaveit live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

