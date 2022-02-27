Serena Williams shows off 'GOAT' hoodie with all her Grand Slam titles inscribed on it

Serena Williams recently showed off her new custom-made hoodie on Instagram.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 40-year-old can be seen donning a hoodie with 'GOAT' written on the front. The back of the hoodie lists all her Grand Slam achievements. On one side are her Major singles titles, while the other consists of her Major doubles titles.

Williams' post attracted a number of comments from fans, which also included sister Venus and coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

"Ok but I need one..!!!," Venus Williams wrote.

"Perfect for you!," Mouratoglou chimed in.

Serena Williams yet to feature on the WTA tour since Wimbledon

Williams last played a tennis match at Wimbledon in 2021

Serena Williams' only notable achievement of the 2021 season was a semi-final run at the Australian Open. She looked good at the French Open as well but was knocked out by Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

At Wimbledon, a hamstring injury forced the American to retire in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She has not competed since.

Although little is known about when Serena Williams will return to the WTA tour, the 40-year-old recently said she is prepared for the day when she will eventually retire from tennis.

"I am prepared for [the day of my retirement]. I've been prepared for that day for over a decade. If you've seen King Richard, you know that my dad always said, 'You've got to prepare!' So, I've been prepared for that," Williams said. "You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."

LaWanda @lawanda50



etonline.com/serena-william… Serena Williams plans to be at the Red Carpet for the Academy Awards. Also talks about preparing for retirement (when it’s time) and possibly having more kids. Serena Williams plans to be at the Red Carpet for the Academy Awards. Also talks about preparing for retirement (when it’s time) and possibly having more kids. etonline.com/serena-william…

Meanwhile, Williams has been extremely active on social media and often posts pictures of her daughter Olympia. The 40-year-old told Entertainment Tonight that she would love to have more kids in the future.

"I definitely want to have more kids, I'm just trying to find that balance. I don't know, it's always like, 'OK, are we ready?'" Williams said. "And I know the clock is ticking so I'm just like OK, I need to figure out when that's going to be, but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure."

