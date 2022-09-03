Serena Williams' top 5 Grand Slam records that may not be broken any time soon

Serena Williams ended her illustrious career with a three-set third-round defeat against Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open on Friday night.

The 40-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best female tennis players to have graced the game. Williams' greatness, in fact, transends the sport, as many won't have any qualms about calling the American the greatest female athlete of all time.

In what turned out to be the final match of her illustrious career, Williams conceded a tight opening set to Tomjlanovic. However, she came roaring back into the contest, taking the second on a tiebreak as a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium erupted.

Unfortunately, her momentum proved short-lived, and she found herself trailing 5-1 - a deficit that would eventually prove too tall to surmount. Nevertheless, Williams brought her legendary warrior mentality to the fore - saving five points as Tomljanovic served for the match.

However, the American was only delaying the inevitable, as Tomljanovic made good at the sixth time of asking to bring Williams' career to a close. The match ended 7-5, (4) 6-7, 6-1 in favor of the Australian.

It wasn't the result many envisaged, as the American was widely expected to embark on an unlikely title run. She notably dumped out second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round.

Despite falling well short of going all the way in her last tournament, Williams wades off into the sunset with numbers, especially in Majors, that could stand the test of time.

For starters, she's one of only two ladies to have won the triple career Grand Slam and one of four to win Major matches in their teens, 20s, 30s and 40s.

US Open Tennis @usopen Serena put up numbers we may never see again. Serena put up numbers we may never see again. https://t.co/OYPGaQZcAq

Without revealing much else, here's a look at five Serena Williams Grand Slam records that may not be broken any time soon:

#5 Serena Williams is the oldest female Major finalist in Open Era

Serena Williams has many Major records to her name after an illustrious career.

Serena Williams became the oldest lady to make a Major final when she reached the US Open title match in 2019.

Serena was nearly 38 at the time (37 years, 347 days), breaking the record of her sister Venus. The latter also reached the Wimbledon 2017 final at the age of 37 (37 years, 28 days).

US Open Tennis @usopen



Serena Williams reaches her 10th US Open women's singles final, the most in the Open Era. Standing at the topSerena Williams reaches her 10th US Open women's singles final, the most in the Open Era. Standing at the top 🙌Serena Williams reaches her 10th US Open women's singles final, the most in the Open Era. https://t.co/sxy6ryqRHq

In what turned out to be her final Major singles final, Williams lost to Bianca Andreescu. It denied the younger Williams sister the chance to go level with all-time Grand Slam leader Margaret Court. Andreescu's victory also meant that Williams couldn't win a record seventh US Open title in her 10th final at the tournament.

Not many female players after the age of 35 have reached a Major final since the Williams sisters, so Serena's record could stand for a while.

#4 Oldest female player to win Major in Open Era

Serena Williams on Day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open.

Serena Williams created history at the 2017 Australian Open, where she beat her sister Venus to extend her record as the oldest female Major winner in the Open Era.

That eventually proved to be the final title of the younger Williams sister's illustrious career. Serena Williams went through the fortnight without dropping a set, conceding just eight games in the final.

At the 2015 Wimbledon, a 33-year-old Williams broke Martina Navratilova's record to become the oldest female Major singles winner in the Open Era.

Gracenote Olympic @GracenoteGold Serena Slam! Williams (33-288) becomes oldest woman to win Grand Slam singles title (Open era), beating Navrátilová (33-263, Wimbledon '90). Serena Slam! Williams (33-288) becomes oldest woman to win Grand Slam singles title (Open era), beating Navrátilová (33-263, Wimbledon '90).

Interestingly, Williams was a few months pregnant at the time of her triumph at Melbourne Park, making her feat all the more impressive.

#3 Most Major singles match wins by a woman in Open Era

Serena Williams at the 2022 Australian Open.

Serena Williams (367) holds the record for most Grand Slam match wins by a female player in the Open Era.

Williams brought up her 367th and final Major match win of her career in the second round of the 2022 US Open, where she beat Anett Kontaveit. That brought her to within two of Roger Federer's Open Era record.

However, Williams fell short of equalling or surpassing Federer as she was defeated by Tomljanovic in the third round. Nevertheless, the American is 62 clear of Navratilova (305), the female player with the second-most Major singles match wins.

#2 Most Singles Majors in Open Era by female player

Serena Williams with her 2017 Australian Open title

Serena Williams created history at the 2017 Australian Open. By beating her sister Venus in the final, Serena broke a tie with Steffi Graf (22) to become the first woman to win 23 Major singles titles in the Open Era.

That's a record tally by any player - male or female - in the Open Era. Although Williams' record could be equalled by Rafael Nadal at the ongoing US Open, no female player is unlikely to come close to the mark any time soon.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen There was plenty at stake for Serena in the #AusOpen 2017 final. There was plenty at stake for Serena in the #AusOpen 2017 final. https://t.co/LRx7Fl48uP

For context, Serena's sister Venus (7) is currently the active female player with the most singles Major wins. However, the 42-year-old is now a fading force since making her last Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2017. Venus hasn't won a Major since winning the grasscourt Major 14 years ago.

#1 Only player to win career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles

Venus Williams and Serena Williams pose after winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

Serena Williams is one of a handful of players to win the career Golden Slam in singles, winning all four Majors and the Olympic gold.

Williams achieved the feat when she won the gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012. She had won her first singles titles at the Australian Open in 2003, Roland Garros in 2002, Wimbledon in 2002 and US Open in 1999.

USTA @usta On this day in 2012, Serena Williams achieved the career Golden Slam at the London Olympics 🥇 On this day in 2012, Serena Williams achieved the career Golden Slam at the London Olympics 🥇 https://t.co/OrB20B8zLO

Interestingly, Williams has also achieved the career Golden Slam in doubles, making her the only player to accomplish the rare feat in both singles and doubles. She won all her doubles titles at the four Grand Slams and Olympics with her sister Venus.

Serena won her first doubles titles at the Australian Open in 2001, Roland Garros in 1999, Wimbledon in 2000 and US Open in 1999. The Williams sisters won their first of three Olympic doubles gold medals at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

