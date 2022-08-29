Serena Williams' US Open 2022 outfit revealed

Serena Williams is set to begin her 2022 US Open campaign on Monday against Danka Kovinic in what will be the final tournament of her career. Williams, who has redefined tennis fashion over the years, will play the first night-session match of this year's US Open in a shiny black outfit.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to be greeted by a packed crowd at her home Grand Slam tournament. Williams last played in the US Open back in 2020, when she made the semifinals. Back then, she wore a combination of red and cream-ish colored outfits depending on the timing of the match.

Her Nike outfit for the night session matches at the 2022 US Open has now been revealed.

The kit bears resemblance to her 2018 US Open campaign but has a bit of a sparkly side to it and a different design. Williams has sported some unique designs over the years at various events, including the US Open, and her latest outfit is a tribute to her fashion over the years.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has a challenging path in her bid to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title. She could face World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round, while French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan and Cincinnati Open quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic are possible third-round opponents.

If she makes it through to the fourth round, the six-time US Open champion could face last year's finalist Leylah Fernandez or 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Ons Jabeur is in the same quarter of the draw and Simona Halep is in the same half of the draw as Williams and could face her in the semifinals.

"I can't remember a moment in her career or life that she settled for less" - Coco Gauff on her learnings from Serena Williams

Teenage American tennis sensation Coco Gauff recently spoke about the impact Serena Williams has had on her. Gauff hailed Williams for never settling for less and always aiming to make the most out of any situation. In light of Williams' retirement after the US Open, 18-year-old Coco Gauff shed light on what she has learned from watching Williams over the years.

"Sometimes being a woman, a black woman in the world, you kind of settle for less. I feel like Serena taught me that, from watching her, she never settled for less. I can't remember a moment in her career or life that she settled for less. I think that's something I took from her," said Gauff on Serena Williams.

"Then also on a more personal level, I got to have a couple conversations with her later on in life. I think it's just the way that she handles herself. She never puts herself down. I love that she always elevates herself," Gauff added.

Serena Williams had a tough build-up to the 2022 US Open, losing two of the three matches she played during the hardcourt swing. Her only singles win this season came in the first round of the Canadian Open, where she defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in straight sets.

