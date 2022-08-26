Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2022

Having won six titles at the US Open, American sporting icon Serena Williams will look to finish on a high as she begins her final campaign at her home Slam. The 23-time Major winner, who is set to retire following the US Open, will face World No. 80 Danka Kovinic in the first round on Monday, August 29.

Williams hasn't had a memorable lead-up to the final Major of the season. The 40-year-old beat Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the first round of the Canadian Open but had to bite the dust against Belinda Bencic in her next match.

She then competed in Cincinnati, where reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu showed her the door in straight sets.

Williams will hope for one last hurrah at the Slam where she last lifted the trophy in 2014.

Interestingly, the American and Danka Kovinic have never previously squared off on the tour before, which makes this contest even more intriguing.

Kovinic, a 27-year-old Montenegrin, has a career-high world ranking of 46, which she achieved in 2016. She is yet to taste glory on the WTA tour, with her best performance coming last year at the WTA 500 event in Charleston on clay. She finished as the runner-up to Veronika Kudermetova.

Kovinic, who has never made it past the second round at the US Open, comes into the New York Major on a four-match losing streak. Her confidence levels are likely to be low at the moment and she might find it difficult to get past the former World No. 1 in the first round.

Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic match schedule

The US Open 2022 first-round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic will be played on Monday. The timing will be updated once the order of play for the day is released.

Date: August 29, 2022.

#USOpen Serena Williams playing on Monday, almost certainly in the night session. Serena Williams playing on Monday, almost certainly in the night session. #USOpen https://t.co/wxGdyG1GB0

Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic streaming details

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

