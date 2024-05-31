"Serena Williams has worn crazier stuff... It was a bit of nonsense" - When Roger Federer stood up for American amid French Open catsuit controversy

Roger Federer once defended Serena Williams after she sparked controversy with her unconventional outfit at the 2018 French Open. The American was competing in her first Grand Slam event as a mother, but her return was overshadowed by the debate over her kit.

Williams welcomed her first child, daughter Olympia, with husband Alexis Ohanian in September 2017. The birthing process proved very challenging for the former World No. 1 as she suffered a life-threatening pulmonary embolism after undergoing an emergency C-section.

The American's highly anticipated return to the French Open garnered further attention after she arrived on court in a black catsuit - a full-length bodysuit with a red waistband that featured pants instead of the traditional skirt.

Serena Williams explained that the "Wakanda"-inspired outfit made her feel like a superhero. Beyond the aesthetics, the outfit also served an important health function, as it kept the blood circulation going in her legs to prevent further blood clots.

However, the French Tennis Federation disapproved of the outfit, with president Bernard Giudicelli saying that the catsuit "will no longer be accepted" at Roland Garros.

Subsequently, at the 2018 US Open, Alize Cornet received a controversial code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct after she quickly changed her shirt on court, realizing that she had worn it backward during the changeover.

These incidents caused an uproar in the tennis community about the policing of women's bodies. Roger Federer weighed in on the incidents in an interview with The Sunday Times, questioning the objections to Cornet changing her shirt and Serena Williams' catsuit.

The Swiss legend asserted that men had worn "crazier" outfits and that Williams herself had sported more unconventional kits in the past. Federer also called the controversy "nonsense," emphasizing that he was firmly in support of the women.

"What was the problem with taking the T-shirt off, or the catsuit? Serena has worn crazier stuff in the past. Guys have worn crazier stuff. It was a big deal when Tommy Haas wore a sleeveless top at the US Open and then, all of a sudden, it was allowed," Federer said.

"For me, it was a bit of nonsense. Just chill out for a second. I was totally on the women’s side. Leave them alone. They are not coming on court wearing wings," he added.

Roger Federer on WTA players making a comeback after giving birth: "That’s why I’m doubly happy for Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Kim Clijsters"

During the same interview, Roger Federer disclosed that the important women in his life, like his wife Mirka, their twin daughters, his mother and his sister, had influenced his strong support of women.

"I’m surrounded by women. I have two daughters, I’m very close to my mum, I love my wife, I have a sister. If anyone ever says I’m not pro women … I’m for all women. My women are the most important people in my life," Federer said.

Federer also expressed his deep admiration for women who made a comeback to the sport after giving birth, emphasizing that he was ecstatic for Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Kim Clijsters for being able to rekindle their passion for tennis after becoming mothers.

"I admire anybody, woman or man, who comes back, but even more so a woman, because their whole body changes and that’s a major deal," he said.

"That’s why I’m doubly happy for Serena, [Victoria] Azarenka and [Kim] Clijsters that they’re able to remember how much fun tennis was before [motherhood]," he added.

