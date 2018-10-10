Shanghai Masters 2018 today: Schedule, Top matches, Where to watch and more

Roger Federer speaks to the media ahead of the Shanghai Masters 2018

With the Wimbledon and US Open champion Novak Djokovic having won his opening round match at the Shanghai Masters 2018 on Tuesday, all eyes will be on the other big star, Roger Federer on Wednesday. Federer is the defending champion and he will be seen in action on the Tour for the first time since bowing out in a shock fourth round defeat at the US Open in early September.

Even though the Swiss maestro did play at the premier exhibition tournament, the Laver Cup after that and displayed some brilliant form, playing on the highly competitive ATP World Tour is a different ballgame altogether. The 37-year-old Federer has not been able to sustain his high level for long periods this year and it will be interesting to see how he fares this week.

Other than the top seed, the other stars to watch on Wednesday are the third seed Juan Martin Del Potro, fourth seed Alexander Zverev, seventh seed Kevin Anderson, and eighth seed Kei Nishikori.

Both Del Potro and Nishikori were expected to reign supreme at Beijing and Tokyo respectively last week, which surprisingly did not happen. They would like to make amends this week and make a strong impression in Shanghai.

Zverev is back to his struggling ways and he needs to make a statement at this tournament to get back some of his lost confidence.

List of top matches of the day:

Centre Court

(4) Alexander Zverev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili at 10.30am IST

Followed by

(3) Juan Martin Del Potro vs Richard Gasquet

Not before 3.30pm IST

(WC) Yibing Wu vs (8) Kei Nishikori

Followed by

(1) Roger Federer vs Daniil Medvedev

Show Court 3

Andreas Seppi vs (11) Kyle Edmund

Followed by

Karen Khachanov vs (10) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by

(7) Kevin Anderson vs (Q) Mikhail Kukushkin

Followed by

Sam Querrey vs (Q) Taylor Fritz

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Shanghai Masters:

Tournament name: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Location: Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Date: Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Round: Second

Broadcast: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD

Livestream: Sony Liv