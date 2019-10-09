Shanghai Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov, preview and prediction

Niranjan Deodhar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 60 // 09 Oct 2019, 11:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Novak Djokovic

With a straight-sets victory against John Millman in the final, Novak Djokovic bagged his 76th career title at Tokyo this Sunday. The Serb will now begin his title defence at the Shanghai Masters 1000 with a sense of momentum and confidence; he takes on Canada’s young sensation Denis Shapovalov in his first match.

Shapovalov made light work of his young American challenger Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-2 to cruise to the second round, where he meets the World No. 1 for the third time in his career.

The duo faced each other at the Rome Masters 1000 and also at the Australian Open earlier this year. While Shapovalov did take a set off Djokovic at Melbourne Park, pushing the contest to a fourth set, the 20-year old Canadian was comprehensively beaten by the Serb 1-6, 3-6 at Rome.

2019 Australian Open - Denis Shapovalov (L) and Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is not only the defending champion at Shanghai, but also a 4-time champion there. He would look to consolidate the momentum that he has gained with his recent triumph at the Japan Open by getting off to a confident start in China.

While Djokovic has recorded four titles on the tour so far this year including two Grand Slam wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, the 16-time Grand Slam champion has appeared hesitant and circumspect in some of the smaller events.

The 32-year-old succumbed to early exits in the first two Masters 1000 events of 2019 at Indian Wells and Miami, and exited via retirement at the US Open owing to a shoulder injury. He would be tremendously motivated to end his year on a good note with some dominant performances in the few final tournaments of 2019.

Shanghai has always been a happy hunting ground for Djokovic and can even be called his fortress. The Serb won this tournament in 2018, 2015, 2013 and 2012.

In their upcoming Round of 32 encounter, Shapovalov will have nothing to lose against Djokovic. He would look to take plenty of risks and aim for winners in a bid to stun the world No. 1.

Advertisement

Complacency and lack of consistency in his game had cost Djokovic against Philipp Kohlschreiber and Roberto Bautista Agut at Indian Wells and Miami respectively, and the Serb should guard against any of that in his upcoming encounter if he wants to prevent another upset in the early stages of a tournament.

Denis Shapovalov

If Shapovalov can replicate his intensity that he showed while defeating Rafael Nadal at Montreal in 2017, and hit his thunderous lefty single-handed backhand down the line well, Djokovic might need to dig deep to overcome the Canadian Next Gen star.

Can Shapovalov produce some of his scintillating tennis to stun the defending champion at Shanghai, or will Djokovic make an easy meal of his young Canadian opponent?

It will be interesting to see how Djokovic performs in his first match at Shanghai this year as he aims to bag his fifth title there and 34th Masters title overall.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.