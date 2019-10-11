Shanghai Masters 2019, Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Roger Federer

Two-time champion Roger Federer will take on fifth seed Alexander Zverev in his quest for a semi-final berth at the Shanghai Masters today. While the two were on the same team at the Laver Cup, it will be interesting to see them face off against each other in this tournament after the camaraderie they showed in Geneva.

The mention of the Laver Cup is significant as far as the young German is concerned. After a year of struggles, the ATP Finals champion managed to find some confidence while representing Team Europe, which was evident especially in the way he delivered the win for his team.

A rejuvenated Zverev carried his form into the China Open last week, where he made it to the semi-finals, before getting a couple of good wins in Shanghai. If anything, his performance against old friend, Andrey Rublev yesterday very much underlined that.

A blazing 6-0 first set was followed by some stiff resistance from the Russian and Zverev was made to drop his serve twice. However, he still managed to rebound every time and finished the match in straight sets.

It could well serve as a huge boost ahead of his meeting with the Swiss maestro.

The two are tied 3-3 in their head-to-head record but haven't met in 11 months, with their last showdown coming on the indoor hardcourts of the ATP Finals, where Zverev emerged as the champion after beating Novak Djokovic as well.

The 22-year-old has failed to replicate those feats in 2019 though. However, with renewed confidence and self-belief, he looks ready for the challenge.

Federer hasn't been in pristine form either. He conceded one break of serve and was troubled by David Goffin in the first set of their quarter-final, although he managed to squeeze out the set in a tie-break.

On paper, he should be the favourite thanks to his vast experience and his two titles in Shanghai, in 2014 and 2017. But if Zverev can make his serve and backhand do the talking, he could very well sniff an upset.

Here are all the details you need to know about the match:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Date: 7 October - 13 October 2019

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Location: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Time: [2] Roger Federer v [5] Alexander Zverev from approx. 4:30 P.M IST on 11th October 2019

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2019?

India - SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD are expected to telecast the matches in India.

Live stream details for Shanghai Masters 2019

Shanghai Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be live streaming the matches.