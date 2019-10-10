Shanghai Masters 2019, Roger Federer vs David Goffin: Where to watch, TV Schedule, live stream details and more

Roger Federer

Two-time champion Roger Federer will aim to return to the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters when he takes on David Goffin today. It's an all too familiar environment for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, having tasted glory in this event in 2014 and 2017.

It's not just the tournament, but also the sight of the 14th-ranked Goffin that the Swiss maestro is very much used to. The two have locked horns 10 times out of which nine matches have gone Federer's way, indicating the latter's iron grip over their rivalry.

Aside from a surprise comeback win at the 2017 ATP Finals, Federer's serve, shot-making and anticipation skills have been too much for the Belgian to overcome.

A quick look at their head-to-head record this year too doesn't suggest otherwise. While Goffin managed to stretch Federer to at least a tie-break in the opening set of their final showdown on the lustrous green grass courts of Halle, his challenge ended without a whimper on the hardcourts of Flushing Meadows. The former World No. 1 dropped just four games in three sets in what was a thoroughly dominant performance.

After such a masterclass, Federer would be doubly motivated to keep his impressive run going against the 13th seed. However, at the same time, he also needs to be careful not to give in to complacency.

Goffin does have it in him to produce some smooth strokes on the court, which was evident in his breezy wins so far at the Shanghai Masters. Against Richard Gasquet, he didn't take his foot off the pedal and secured a 6-2, 6-3 victory. Even though Mikhail Kukushkin retired midway through their encounter, Goffin was the aggressor throughout.

Federer, meanwhile, started off his campaign with a blazing display against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, taking the first set 6-2. His inability to carve out a single breakpoint in the second set made it a tighter affair with the Swiss finishing off the match in a tiebreak.

The former champion will fancy his chances of making in-roads into Goffin's game early and keeping up the intensity to earn a berth in the last-eight.

Here are all the details you need to know about the match:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Date: 7 October - 13 October 2019

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Location: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Time: [2] Roger Federer v [13] David Goffin from approx. 4:30 P.M IST on 10th October 2019

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2019?

India - SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD are expected to telecast the matches in India.

Live stream details for Shanghai Masters 2019

Shanghai Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be live streaming the matches.