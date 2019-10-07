Shanghai Masters 2019: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Novak Djokovic in action during the Shanghai Masters 2018

As a whirlwind season filled with some intense tennis winds down, the ATP tour has parked itself in the continent of Asia. The penultimate Masters tournament of the year is about to get underway in Shanghai, China with the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena decking up to host the 11th edition of the event.

Shanghai is a favored hunting ground for many of the top players in the world. The draw this year boasts of nearly all the big names - from Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer and even Andy Murray, who has been given a wildcard. However, Rafael Nadal pulled out of the tournament at the 11th hour owing to a wrist injury.

With just a month to go before the ATP Finals in London, the race to the O2 Arena promises to get considerably fiercer. There are a lot of points up for grabs in Shanghai, which will act as motivation for the players just outside the qualification cutoff to bring their best.

Dominic Thiem (L) has qualified for London, and Stefanos Tsitsipas is within touching distance

The Shanghai Masters will also reveal the form of the top players post the Grand Slam season. While Djokovic cited injury trouble and retired from his fourth round match at the US Open, he has bounced back in fine to clinch the Tokyo title.

A four-time champion in Shanghai, Djokovic is the clear favorite to add a fifth title this week. After a first round bye, the Serb will open his campaign against either Frances Tiafoe or Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday, in the hope of defending his title. There could be probable meetings with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Danill Medvedev in the future rounds.

On the other hand we have Federer who has been highly active on social media of late, seemingly still enjoying a Laver Cup hangover. The Swiss great has been cranking things up on Twitter while practicing for his big opener on Tuesday, which will likely be against Marin Cilic.

2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 2

The 38-year-old might also face Team Europe teammate Alexander Zverev later in the week. Federer has won the Shanghai Masters twice in the past, and will look to get his hands on a third title this week.

A lot of eyes will be on wildcard entry and the very resurgent Murray too. The Scot is trying to script a comeback from his hip resurfacing injury, but the journey hasn't been totally smooth. The three-time Shanghai champion has a lot to gain with a good performance here.

Apart from Murray, there are also the likes of Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas who have their eyes set on qualifying for London next month. The Shanghai Masters has arrived at a very crucial time in the tennis calendar, with plenty to play for.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Shanghai Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Date: 7 October - 13 October 2019

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Location: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Time: Matches begin from 10:30 A.M IST

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2019?

India - Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Shanghai Masters 2019

Shanghai Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service). It will also be streamed live on Sony Liv.