Shanghai Masters 2023: Casper Ruud vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Casper Ruud vs Fabian Marozsan

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Fabian Marozsan preview

China Open Tennis

Eighth seed Casper Ruud will take on Fabian Marozsan in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday.

Ruud has had a solid season so far, garnering 34 wins from 53 matches and putting together a title-winning run at the Estoril Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the French Open and the Swiss Open in Bastad.

The Norwegian entered Shanghai on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the China Open. He began his campaign crusing past Yoshihito Nishioka and then outclassed Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-2 in the third round.

2023 US Open - Day 3

On the other hand, Marozsan has picked up 41 wins from 65 matches, winning the title at the Antalya Challenger and the Perugia Challenger. He also reached the third round at the Italian Open in Rome.

Marozsan entered China on the back of early exits at the US Open and the Astana Open. However, he found his bearings at the Shanghai Masters, chalking up brilliant wins over Arthur Rinderknech and Alex De Minaur in the first two rounds.

The Hungarian continued to build momentum in the third round and made light work of Dusan Lajovic, defeating the Serb 6-3, 6-3.

Casper Ruud vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

The head-to-head between Ruud and Marozsan currently stands at 0-0 as they have not faced each other on tour previously.

Casper Ruud vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -375 +1.5(-1100) Over 22.5 (+100) Fabian Marozsan +270 -1.5(+500) Under 22.5 (-145)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Casper Ruud vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

China Open Tennis

Both players have shown promising form leading up to this match.

Ruud has had a strong season so far, with notable performances at various tournaments. His solid baseline game, consistency and ability to construct points make him a formidable opponent.

The Norwegian's powerful groundstrokes and excellent court coverage have allowed him to dictate play and apply pressure on his opponents. He will look to use his heavy topspin forehand to push Marozsan behind the baseline and exploit any weaknesses in his game.

Marozsan has also had a decent season, with impressive wins and title-winning runs at the Challenger level. His ability to absorb pace and redirect shots could be a key factor in neutralizing Ruud's aggressive game.

The Hungarian's success in recent matches suggests that he possesses the skills to compete at a high level.

Considering Ruud's higher ranking, experience on the ATP tour, and consistent performances throughout the season, he is the favorite to come out on top in this match. His well-rounded game and ability to adapt to different opponents should give him the edge over Marozsan.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.