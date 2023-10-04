Shanghai Masters 2023: Holger Rune vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Holger Rune vs Brandon Nakashima

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Second Round

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Third seed Holger Rune will take on Brandon Nakashima in the second round of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday (October 5).

The Dane has had a promising season so far, amassing 38 wins from 56 matches and a title-winning run at the Munich Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open in Rome.

The 20-year-old will enter Shanghai on the back of a second-round exit at the China Open. He began his campaign with a solid win over Felix Auger-Aliassime but eventually fell prey to Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian outplayed Rune by a scoreline of 6-3, 7-5.

On the other hand, Brandon Nakashima has had an average season so far, amassing 12 wins from 33 matches and a semifinal run at the Lyon Open. He also reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco, Atlanta, Halle and Winston-Salem.

The American entered the Shanghai Masters on the back of a three-match losing streak, registering early exits at the US Open, Chengdu Open and the China Open. However, he steadied the ship in Shanghai and began his campaign with a potent win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Holger Rune vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Nakashima leads the head-to-head against Rune 1-0. He defeated the Dane at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals in Italy.

Holger Rune vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -175 -1.5(+140) Under 22.5(+100) Brandon Nakashima +135 +1.5(-200) Over 22.5(-140)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Holger Rune vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Third seed Holger Rune and Brandon Nakashima will square off in a thrilling encounter in the second round of the Shanghai Masters. This clash promises to be a showdown of contrasting styles and strategies.

Rune, the young Dane, has had a promising season, notching up 38 wins from 56 matches. His highlight of the year was a title victory at the Munich Open. The Dane possesses a dynamic game, characterized by his aggressive baseline play and powerful groundstrokes.

On the other side of the net, Nakashima has had a relatively average season with 12 wins from 33 matches. He relies on his exceptional court coverage and defensive skills to outlast opponents.

The American has put in the hard yards on the main tour in the last couple of years. He will be determined to perform well and reach his full potential.

Their head-to-head record stands at 1-0 in favor of Nakashima, who defeated Rune at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals in Italy. This history suggests that Nakashima has the game to trouble his next opponent.

Rune's aggressive style may keep Nakashima under pressure for most of the match. However, the American's defensive skills and ability to extend rallies could test the young Dane's patience.

Tennis enthusiasts can anticipate an exciting clash of styles in Shanghai. Nakashima will need to find weaknesses in Rune's game and disrupt his rhythm to have a say in this tie.

If he starts well and holds his nerve in crucial moments he can cause an upset and stay alive in Shanghai.

Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.