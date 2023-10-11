Match Details

Fixture: (16) Hubert Hurkacz vs Fabian Marozsan

Date: October 12, 2023

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hubert Hurkacz vs Fabian Marozsan preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 Laver Cup.

Sixteenth seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on Fabian Marozsan in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Thursday.

Hurkacz secured straight sets wins over Thanasi Kokkinakis and Yu Hsiou Hsu to reach the fourth round, where Zhang Zhizhen awaited him. Both players remained strong during their service games in the first set, leading to a tie-break.

Hurkacz trailed 2-0 in the tie-break but came from behind to claim the opener. Zhang went up 3-0 to start the second set, but his opponent went on a three-game run to level the score. The Chinese then bagged the next couple of games to go 5-3 up.

Zhang got broken while trying to close out the set but broke back in the next game to take it. After quite a few service breaks in the second set, neither got close to a breakpoint in the third set. The match was decided by a tie-break, with Hurkacz coming out on top to win 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Marozsan defeated Arthur Rinderknech, Alex de Minaur and Dusan Lajovic to book a fourth-round clash against Casper Ruud. The Hungarian captured a closely contested first set by gaining the upper hand in the eventual tie-break.

Ruud dug in his heels and broke Marozsan's serve twice in the second set to clinch it. They were evenly matched for the better part of the third set, but the Hungarian got the edge in the end. He bagged the last three games of the match to score a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 win.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 23.5 (-105) Fabian Marozsan +190 -1.5 (+375) Under 23.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

Fabian Marozsan at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Marozsan's win over Ruud propelled him into a maiden quarterfinal at the Masters 1000 level. He blasted 59 winners in the previous round, in contrast to 31 unforced errors. He also came forward to finish off points quite often and won 32/43 of his net approaches.

Hurkacz reigned in both tie-breaks to get past Zhang. He has contested 53 tie-breaks across his 55 matches this year, with a 28-24 record in them. The Pole has now made it to his second Masters quarterfinal of the season.

While Marozsan's clean hitting is likely to give him an edge in baseline rallies, he'll first need to find a way to counter Hurkacz's booming serve. The latter is able to turn the tide in his favor many times because of it.

Hurkacz has hit at least 10 aces in every match this week and has won 75 percent of his first-serve points on average. In the previous round against Zhang, he lost just two points on his own serve in the third set. Unless Marozsan excels during return games, the Pole is going to have an edge in this contest.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in three sets.