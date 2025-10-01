Shanghai Masters 2025: Casper Ruud vs Zizou Bergs preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Casper Ruud vs Zizou Bergs

Date: October 3, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Zizou Bergs preview

Ruud at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Casper Ruud will take on Zizou Bergs in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Ruud has had an inconsistent season so far. After a title-winning run in Madrid, he reached the quarterfinals in Rome and the second round in New York. Despite a spirited performance against Raphael Collignon, the Belgian defeated him at the US Open this year.

The Norwegian will enter Shanghai after a semifinal run in Tokyo. He defeated Matteo Berrettini and Aleksandar Vukic in the initial few rounds, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the last four. The Spaniard defeated Ruud in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Bergs at the 2025 ATP Chengdu Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Zizou Bergs has had a hectic season so far. Apart from runner-up finishes in Auckland and Rosmalen, he reached the quarterfinals in Munich and the third round in New York. The Belgian took on Jaume Munar at the US Open this year and lost in straight sets.

Bergs entered Shanghai after a second-round exit in Tokyo. He started his campaign by cruising past Sebastian Korda in the first round. The Belgian defeated Korda in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5.

Casper Ruud vs Zizou Bergs head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Casper Ruud vs Zizou Bergs odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -295 -3.5(-120) Under 22.5(-15) Zizou Bergs +240 +3.5(-107) Over 22.5(+100)

Odds will be updated when available.

Casper Ruud vs Zizou Bergs prediction

Despite winning the first set against Alcaraz, Ruud couldn't close out the match in Tokyo. He will feel satisfied with his performance, but still needs to raise his level in Shanghai. The Norwegian is one of the dark horses to do well this week.

Bergs, on the other hand, has been hot and cold in the last few weeks. The Belgian won 76% of his first serve points against Korda and will be brimming with confidence for the second round. He relies on his counter-punching skills and has a calm demeanor on the court.

Considering their sharpness on tour and record in the last few months, Ruud will have a slight edge in this round. The Norwegian will be up against a resilient opponent, but should be able to pass this test and begin with a win.

Pick: Ruud to win in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Zizou Bergs betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have fewer than 20 games.

Tip 2: Ruud to win in straight sets.

