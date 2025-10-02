Shanghai Masters 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier
Date: October 3, 2025
Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier preview
Top seed Jannik Sinner will commence his title defense at the Shanghai Masters 2025 against Daniel Altmaier in the second round.
Sinner's joy from defending his Australian Open title was cut short by a three-month suspension stemming from his doping violations last year. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the Italian Open and the French Open upon his return to the tour. He even had three championship points in the final of the clay court Major but couldn't get the job done.
However, Sinner didn't let his crushing loss in Paris deflate him. He had his revenge a month later at Wimbledon by beating Alcaraz in the final. However, the Spaniard proved to be a thorn in his side once again after that, besting him in the Cincinnati Open and the US Open finals where he was the defending champion.
Sinner resumed his winning ways with a title at the China Open, beating Learner Tien in the final. As one of the seeded players in Shanghai, he received a first-round bye.
Altmaier was up against qualifier Tristan Schoolkate in the first round of the Shanghai Masters. The German played a clean match from start to finish, snagging a single break of serve in each set to register a 6-3, 6-4 win.
Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head
Their rivalry is tied at 1-1. Altmaier won their previous meeting at the French Open 2023 in five sets.
Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier prediction
Sinner's recent triumph at the China Open marked his third of the season. He has a 42-5 record this year, with four of those losses coming against Alcaraz. He also has a 23-2 record on hardcourts, with the Spaniard being responsible for those two defeats. He's bidding to become the first player to defend the Shanghai Masters since Novak Djokovic in 2013.
Altmaier wasn't tested at all in his opener match against Schoolkate, scoring his very first win in Shanghai as well. He improved his record for the season to 18-23 with the win. He scored a massive upset when he met Sinner at the French Open a couple of years ago, ousting him from the second round in five sets.
Sinner won their very first meeting at the US Open 2022, though he needed five sets to win as well. While Altmaier has given him trouble in the past, the two haven't played since the Italian's transformation into a dominant player. Given his impressive results this year, he should be able to begin his title defense with a win.
Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.
Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier betting tips
Tip 1: Jannik Sinner to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.