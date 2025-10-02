Shanghai Masters 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: October 3, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Jannik Sinner at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Jannik Sinner will commence his title defense at the Shanghai Masters 2025 against Daniel Altmaier in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Sinner's joy from defending his Australian Open title was cut short by a three-month suspension stemming from his doping violations last year. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the Italian Open and the French Open upon his return to the tour. He even had three championship points in the final of the clay court Major but couldn't get the job done.

However, Sinner didn't let his crushing loss in Paris deflate him. He had his revenge a month later at Wimbledon by beating Alcaraz in the final. However, the Spaniard proved to be a thorn in his side once again after that, besting him in the Cincinnati Open and the US Open finals where he was the defending champion.

Ad

Sinner resumed his winning ways with a title at the China Open, beating Learner Tien in the final. As one of the seeded players in Shanghai, he received a first-round bye.

Altmaier was up against qualifier Tristan Schoolkate in the first round of the Shanghai Masters. The German played a clean match from start to finish, snagging a single break of serve in each set to register a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Ad

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

Their rivalry is tied at 1-1. Altmaier won their previous meeting at the French Open 2023 in five sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner

-5000 +1.5 (-700) Over 18.5 (-130) Daniel Altmaier +1200 -1.5 (+375) Under 18.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Daniel Altmaier at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner's recent triumph at the China Open marked his third of the season. He has a 42-5 record this year, with four of those losses coming against Alcaraz. He also has a 23-2 record on hardcourts, with the Spaniard being responsible for those two defeats. He's bidding to become the first player to defend the Shanghai Masters since Novak Djokovic in 2013.

Ad

Altmaier wasn't tested at all in his opener match against Schoolkate, scoring his very first win in Shanghai as well. He improved his record for the season to 18-23 with the win. He scored a massive upset when he met Sinner at the French Open a couple of years ago, ousting him from the second round in five sets.

Sinner won their very first meeting at the US Open 2022, though he needed five sets to win as well. While Altmaier has given him trouble in the past, the two haven't played since the Italian's transformation into a dominant player. Given his impressive results this year, he should be able to begin his title defense with a win.

Ad

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier betting tips

Tip 1: Jannik Sinner to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More