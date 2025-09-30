Shanghai Masters 2025: Learner Tien vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: Learner Tien vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: October 2, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Learner Tien vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Learner Tien at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Learner Tien will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Shanghai Masters 2025.

Tien has made quite an impact in his first full season on the ATP Tour. He reached the fourth round of the Australian Open as a qualifier, even scoring an upset win over previous year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev along the way. He also made the last eight in Acapulco and Mallorca, with wins over Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton respectively.

Tien also reached the fourth round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time at the Canadian Open. Following a first-round loss at the hands of Novak Djokovic at the US Open, he commenced the Asian swing with a quarterfinal finish at the Hangzhou Open. He progressed to his first ATP semifinal at the ongoing China Open, where he will take on Medvedev on Tuesday (September 30).

Kecmanovic had a solid start to the season, reaching the semifinals in Adelaide, the third round of the Australian Open and winning the Delray Beach Open. However, he has won only nine more matches since his title-winning run in February.

Kecmanovic's best results since then have been a third-round appearance at Wimbledon and a quarterfinal at the Winston-Salem Open. He recently lost to Jakub Mensik in the first round of the China Open.

Learner Tien vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Kecmanovic leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the US Open 2022 in four sets.

Learner Tien vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Learner Tien





Miomir Kecmanovic









(Odds will be added once they're available)

Learner Tien vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Miomir Kecmanovic at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tien has a chance to reach his maiden ATP final in Beijing if he manages to one-up Medvedev for the second time this year. Kecmanovic also competed there but crashed out in the first round. While he has a 16-14 record on hardcourts this year, including a title, he has gone 5-9 on the surface since his triumph at the Delray Beach Open.

Kecmanovic won his previous and only meeting against Tien. However, the latter was still a junior when they met at the US Open 2022, only making the main draw by winning a national junior tournament. He still put up a fight, going down in four sets. He has come a long way since then.

Tien has a 17-11 record on hardcourts this year. He beat two top 25 players and scored his fifth win over a top 10 player by beating Lorenzo Musetti to make the semifinals in Beijing. He won't have enough time to get used to the conditions in Shanghai since he's still active in Beijing. However, his current form does make him the favorite to beat Kecmanovic, who has been far from impressive these days.

Pick: Learner Tien to win in three sets.

Learner Tien vs Miomir Kecmanovic betting tips

Tip 1: Each player wins a set.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 24 games.

